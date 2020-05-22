Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khashoggi's sons forgive Saudi killers, sparing 5 execution

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 12:17 IST
Khashoggi's sons forgive Saudi killers, sparing 5 execution
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The family of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi announced Friday they have forgiven his Saudi killers, giving a legal reprieve to the five government agents convicted of his murder who'd been sentenced to execution. "We, the sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive those who killed our father as we seek reward from God Almighty," wrote one of his sons, Salah Khashoggi, on Twitter.

Salah Khashoggi, who lives in Saudi Arabia and has received financial compensation from the royal court over the killing, explained that forgiveness was extended to the killers during the last nights of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan in line with Islamic tradition to offer pardons in cases allowed by Islamic law. The announcement was largely expected because the trial in Saudi Arabia left the door open for a reprieve by ruling in December that the killing was not premeditated. That finding was in line with the Saudi government's official explanation of Khashoggi's slaying, which has been called into question internationally.

Saudi media outlet Arab News sought to clarify Friday that the announcement made by Khashoggi's sons spares the convicted killers from execution, but does not mean they will go unpunished. The grisly killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi's body in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in late 2017 as his Turkish fiance waited for him outside drew international condemnation and cast a cloud of suspicion over Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The body has never been found.

Prior to his killing, Khashoggi had written critically of the crown prince in multiple columns for the Washington Post and had been living in exile for about a year, fearing he would be detained if he returned to Saudi Arabia as part of a wider crackdown on writers, activists, and critics. After offering shifting accounts of what transpired, and under intense international and Turkish pressure, the kingdom eventually settled on the explanation that Khashoggi had been killed by Saudi agents in an operation masterminded by two of the crown prince's top aides, who have since been removed from their posts.

The kingdom denies the crown prince had any knowledge of the operation. His critics, however, point to U.S. intelligence reports that say an operation like this could not have happened without his knowledge. President Donald Trump has defended U.S. ties with Saudi Arabia, despite Congressional pressure and a Senate resolution blaming the crown prince for the murder.

In addition to the five who had been sentenced to execution, the Saudi trial concluded that three other people were found guilty of covering up the crime and were sentenced to a combined 24 years in prison. In all, 11 people were put on trial in Saudi Arabia over the killing. The names of those found guilty were not disclosed by the government.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China drops word 'peaceful' in latest push for Taiwan 'reunification'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left out the word peaceful on Friday in referring to Beijings desire to reunify with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, an apparent policy shift that comes as ties with Taipei continue on a downward spiral. Taiwan has compla...

Who is handling Imran Khan's Twitter account?

By By Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza It is out of office hours, however, Pakistani Prime minister Imran Khans twitter account is still active at 2000 hours on May 20.Tweets spewing hate against Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are ...

Luxury stocks hammered as Chinese trade fears hit Europe

European shares fell on Friday as a deterioration in U.S.-China ties compounded fears of a slower recovery from the economic damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.Beijing on Thursday planned to impose a new security law in Hong Kong, draw...

Borrowers get another three-month breather as RBI extends moratorium on loans till Aug

In a major relief to borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday extended the moratorium period for the repayment of loans by another three months till August to help them beat the income disruption caused due to the COVID-19 crisis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020