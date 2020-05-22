Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's building projects in Africa are a spymaster's dream, says report

A new report shows how Beijing is using infrastructure to expand its surveillance network on the continent, making U.S. officials vulnerable.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:28 IST
China's building projects in Africa are a spymaster's dream, says report
Poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the background (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

A new report shows how Beijing is using infrastructure to expand its surveillance network on the continent, making U.S. officials vulnerable. According to Foreign Policy (FP), a U.S. based magazine, "In 2018, the African Union accused China of infiltrating the computer network in its glitzy new headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to steal sensitive data--a task made easier by the fact that China itself built the headquarters. But, it likely didn't stop there".

It added, "In recent years, China has quietly embarked on government building projects across Africa that adds up to a counterintelligence nightmare for the United States and its partners on the continent, according to new research from the Heritage Foundation". China has constructed or renovated nearly 200 government buildings, gifted batches of computers to African governments, and built "secure" telecommunications networks that give Beijing the opportunity for unprecedented surveillance on the continent.

The report analyzes how China's construction projects are a Trojan horse for spying on African governments, based on China's long-standing pattern of using its foreign infrastructure projects for political advantage and industrial espionage. FP said, "The report offers stark assessments on the vulnerabilities that U.S. officials in Africa face amid growing concern in Washington over China's clout on the continent".

"Beijing likely uses surveillance to, among other things, advantage its companies competing for contracts, spy on U.S. officials, and influence African officials," the report says. It concludes that all American officials should operate with the "baseline assumption" that all their communications with African governments are monitored by the Chinese. Among the report, Chinese companies have constructed or renovated-- 24 buildings for Presidents or Prime Ministers, 26 parliamentary buildings, 19 ministries of foreign affairs buildings, and 32 military or police buildings in the African continent.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports highest spike in daily virus death toll

Russia has reported the highest daily spike in coronavirus deaths on Friday, as health officials registered 150 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the countrys toll to 3,249. Russias comparatively low mortality rate has raised eyebrows i...

Denmark study estimates up to 1.8% of its population has had the virus

A Danish government agency that maps the spread of the coronavirus in Denmark said between 0.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent of the countrys 5.8 million people have had the COVID-19 infection, according to early results. Statens Serum Institut,...

Raising Rs 36 lakh bill for return of students from Kota shows Raj govt's inhumanity: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday criticised the Congress government in Rajasthan for raising a bill of over Rs 36 lakh for its buses used for ferrying students back to Uttar Pradesh from Kota and said this shows its inhumanity. The bill was cle...

Amazon India to add 50,000 temporary roles for warehousing, delivery network

E-commerce major Amazon India on Friday said it will add 50,000 seasonal or temporary roles to meet the surge in online demand for products, particularly from those most vulnerable to being out in public in the backdrop of the coronavirus p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020