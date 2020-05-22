New South Wales to lead reopening of Australia's economy

Leaders of Australia's most populous state say they will lead the nation in reopening the economy, increasing the maximum number of customers restaurants can seat from 10 to 50 beginning June 1. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Friday bookings will be limited to parties of 10 people when customer numbers are increased for restaurants, cafés, and pubs.

Customers will have to be seated and each must be allowed four square meters (43 square feet) for social distancing. Restrictions vary across Australia's eight states and territories, but New South Wales is set to allow the most customers in restaurants.

Australia has reported 7,081 cases of COVID-19, and 100 patients have died.