Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge demands ICE better explain why it won't release kids

PTI | Houston | Updated: 23-05-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 09:26 IST
Judge demands ICE better explain why it won't release kids

A federal judge on Friday criticized the Trump administration's handling of detained immigrant children and families, ordering the government to give the court detailed information about its efforts to quickly release them in the wake of the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee on Friday ordered the U.S. government to better explain why it hasn't released some of the approximate 350 parents and children in three family detention centers.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has come under fire for allegedly asking parents in custody if they would allow their children to be released without them. Parents at all three facilities — one in Pennsylvania and two in Texas — were called into short meetings and asked if there were sponsors available to care for their children, lawyers who represent the families reported that late last week. They were then asked to sign a form.

ICE has declined to release the form. Gee wrote that she didn't find that ICE officially sought to get those formal waivers, but that officers' conversations with detained parents “caused confusion and unnecessary emotional upheaval and did not appear to serve the agency's legitimate purpose of making continuous individualized inquiries regarding efforts to release minors.” While some parents reported slightly different details, the lawyers said they broadly believed they were being asked to choose between staying in custody with their children or letting their children leave.

“They were asking mothers to separate from their 1-year-old infants to go to a sponsor that perhaps had never even met or known the child,” said Bridget Cambria, executive director of the group ALDEA, which represents families at the ICE detention center in Leesport, Pennsylvania. The Trump administration again faced allegations that it is trying to separate immigrant families as part of an overall border crackdown. The separation of immigrant families drew bipartisan condemnation in 2018 when the Trump administration implemented a “zero tolerance” policy on southern border crossings.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement accused advocates of making “misrepresentations” and says it remains in compliance with President Donald Trump's June 2018 executive order intended to stop family separation. In a statement Thursday, the agency said the form was used as part of a “routine parole review consistent with the law” and Gee's previous orders. “The court recognized that parents, not the government, should decide whether the juvenile should be released to a sponsor,” the agency said. “To comply with this order, ICE was required to check with each of the juveniles — and their parents — in custody ... to make individual parole determinations with respect to those juveniles.” In court papers filed May 15, the government noted more than 170 times that it had refused to release children currently in detention because the “parent does not wish to separate.” It labeled many children as flight risks without providing more specifics.

Gee wrote that she didn't find that ICE officially sought to get those formal waivers, but that officers' conversations with detained parents “caused confusion and unnecessary emotional upheaval and did not appear to serve the agency's legitimate purpose of making continuous individualized inquiries regarding efforts to release minors.” On Friday, Gee called on the government and advocates to devise a new process to determine whether families could be released. Gee oversees a court settlement known as the Flores agreement, which controls how the U.S. is supposed to treat migrant children in its custody.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government has imposed an effective ban on the entry of families and children seeking asylum. It has expelled hundreds of children within a few days of their crossing the border with Mexico instead of turning them over to government facilities designed to care for them, as normally required by federal law. The agency says it releases most families from its detention centers within 20 days, the general limit under the Flores settlement for holding children in a secure facility. But many families currently in custody have been detained for months, some since last year.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. discussed conducting its first nuclear test in decades - Washington Post

The Trump administration discussed last week whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the matter. The topic ...

Migrant workers depart for Rajasthan from Andhra's Anantapuram in Shramik train

Migrant workers from Rajasthan, stuck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, were sent to their native state in a Shramik special train. The train is bound for Nagaur.District Rural Development Agency DRDA Project Director Narsimha Redd...

Trump administration blacklists dozens of Chinese entities over human rights, military allegations

The Trump administration has put new restrictions on two sets of Chinese entities--targeting one group which is pursuing military technology and another which is aiding Beijings crackdown on Chinas Muslim minority groups. On Friday, the Com...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 638 to 177,850 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 638 to 177,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.The reported death toll rose by 42 to 8,216, the tally showed....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020