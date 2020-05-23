Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experts at virtual US Congressional briefing urge US to implement USCIRF recommendations

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 12:29 IST
Experts at virtual US Congressional briefing urge US to implement USCIRF recommendations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over the "increased violence against religious minorities" in India, a panel of experts at a virtual Congressional briefing has urged the US government to implement the recommendations of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). The USCIRF, in a non-binding report last month, recommended the State Department to designate India as a "country of particular concern," along with 13 other nations Myanmar, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Nigeria, Russia, Syria, and Vietnam.

Taking a strong objection to the USIRF report, India rejected its criticism, terming its observations on the condition of the minorities and religious freedom in the country as "biased and tendentious". "We reject the observations on India in the USCIRF annual report. Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"It has not been able to carry its own commissioners in its endeavor. We regard it as an organization of particular concern and will treat it accordingly," he said. On Thursday, Indian-American Muslim Council (IAMC) organized the Congressional briefing titled "USCIRF Recommendations on India - The Next Steps," which was addressed by a panel of invited experts.

In her keynote address, Nadine Maenza, vice-chair of the USCIRF, noted with alarm "the social and economic boycott of Muslims in some parts of the country as well as discrimination against Muslims in the context of medical treatment during the global pandemic", the IAMC said in a statement on Friday. Dr. Harrison Akins, South Asia policy analyst with the USCIRF, alleged that the ruling BJP is using "the symbols of Hinduism and policies aimed at their protection as weapons against the minority communities in their quest to further marginalize the religious minorities and shape a Hindu nation." Francisco Bencosme, Asia Pacific Advocacy Manager of Amnesty International USA, expressed concern over activists imprisoned for peaceful dissent, mentioning Safoora Zargar, a pregnant student arrested in connection with an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in New Delhi.

"While the world faces a global pandemic, India has decided that now is the time to attack religious freedom," he alleged. The event was organized in association with the International Christian Concern and Hindus for Human Rights.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

After weeks of COVID-19 cases, Russian doctor craves quiet

As he strides down the sidewalk outside Moscows Filatov Hospital in blue jeans and garish crimson shoes, Dr. Osman Osmanov shows no signs of the rigors hes just been through. But behind the veneer of calm is a yearning for relief from count...

97 dead, 2 survived in plane crash in Karachi: Pakistan Army

Ninety-seven people, including nine children, were killed and two passengers miraculously survived a fiery crash when a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 travelers on board plunged into a densely populated residential area near ...

Balesh Sharma named MD of Vodacom South Africa

Vodacom Group has named Balesh Sharma as the managing director and CEO of its newly-carved out standalone South African operating company -- Vodacom South Africa. Vodacom, majority owned by Vodafone 60.5 per cent stake, is an African comm...

University of Hyderabad extends last date to apply for admissions to June 30

The University of Hyderabad has extended till June 30, 2020, the last date to apply for admissions for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Considering the existing situation in the country due to COVID-19,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020