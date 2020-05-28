Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Afghan government says ceasefire still in place even as skirmishes with Taliban resume

Skirmishes between Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces recommenced in Afghanistan in the day since a three-day ceasefire expired, but government officials said on Thursday that the incidents were minor and the truce could still hold. The Taliban have remained silent on government appeals for an extension of the ceasefire, which was announced for the Eid al-Fitr holiday that ends the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. WHO official: European deaths spike since March linked to COVID-19

About 159,000 more people in 24 European countries have died since early March than would have ordinarily been expected, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Thursday, with a "significant proportion" of the spike linked to COVID-19. So far, more than 2 million people in Europe have been sickened by the new coronavirus, up 15% over the past two weeks, with Russia, Turkey, Belarus and Britain leading the way in new infections, WHO European officials said on a call. More than 175,000 people have died. Zurich airport plans robot cleaners, mask dispensers as travel curbs ease

Travellers at Zurich's airport will encounter robot cleaners, facemask vending machines and extra room to queue for boarding when flight operations resume in earnest as cornavirus curbs ease, officials said on Thursday. Airlines such as Lufthansa units Swiss International and Edelweiss Air plan to ramp up service in the weeks ahead as borders start reopening next month. Looking in, looking out: world emerges from lockdown with mixed feelings

As much of the world begins to emerge from lockdown, people are looking back at time spent cut off from friends, family and colleagues by the coronavirus and forward to what happens next. Reuters has captured some of those reflections along with portraits from across Africa and the Middle East of people inside their rooms looking out and outside looking in. Taiwan eyes further U.S. arms purchases with new anti-ship missile

Taiwan plans to buy land-based Boeing-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles as part of its military modernisation efforts, its defence ministry said on Thursday, the latest purchase from the United States to deal with a rising threat from China. The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide the democratic island with the means to defend itself. EU plans permanent stockpile of essential drugs, medical gear

The European Commission said on Thursday it wanted to set up a permanent reserve of essential drugs and medical equipment to address shortages that have dogged the EU for years and worsened throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The stockpile would be funded from a new health budget worth 9.4 billion euros ($10.3 billion) which the EU executive commission proposed on Wednesday. Australia to refocus international aid to health security on doorstep

Australia will divert A$280 million ($185.25 million) in overseas aid this year to bolster the response of its closest neighbours to the coronavirus pandemic, with Canberra warning the stability of the Indo-Pacific region is at risk. The Pacific Islands, Timor-Leste and Indonesia will be the focus of the coronavirus aid strategy, said Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific Alex Hawke. U.S., European trade groups press China to allow foreign staff back into the country

U.S. and European trade groups are lobbying China to allow foreign workers back into the country after it shut its borders from late March to non-Chinese nationals to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Having managed to all but halt domestic transmission of the virus, China now sees its biggest threat from cases imported from abroad. UK police say PM adviser Cummings might have made 'minor' breach of lockdown

British police said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings may have breached coronavirus lockdown rules by driving 26 miles to a castle with his wife and son though they said they would take no further action. Cummings, the campaigner who helped deliver the 2016 Brexit referendum win and Johnson's 2019 election landslide, has been fighting for his job after revelations about a long road trip at the height of lockdown provoked outrage across Britain. Riot police deployed across Hong Kong as U.S.-China tensions rise

Riot police were deployed across Hong Kong on Thursday as lawmakers debated a bill that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem, and as the United States piled pressure on China to preserve the city's freedoms. Heated debate over the bill - the latest spark of anti-government unrest in the semi-autonomous city - saw two pro-democracy lawmakers removed from the Legislative Council which was then adjourned.

