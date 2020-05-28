U.S. caps charter flights to Cuba at 3,600 per year -- agency

U.S. caps charter flights to Cuba at 3,600 per year -- agencyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:46 IST
The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it will cap charter flights to Cuba at 3,600 per year as the Trump administration moves to curb the Cuban government's access to revenue.
The department's final order came in response to request from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January. The United States in October banned regularly scheduled flights to all Cuban cities except Havana. The department said Thursday will award about 3,250 of the flights for the 12 months ending May 31, 2021 to Swift Air and World Atlantic Airlines.
