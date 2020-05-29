Left Menu
Twitter says CEO Dorsey informed in advance of decision to tag Trump tweet

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:55 IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was informed in advance by the company's staff of a decision to tag a tweet by President Donald Trump as "glorifying violence", a spokeswoman for the company said.

"The decision was made jointly by teams within Twitter, and our CEO Jack Dorsey was informed of the plan before the Tweet was labeled," the spokeswoman said in an email.

