People News Roundup: Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, Forbes magazine now says

People News Roundup: Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, Forbes magazine now saysDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, Forbes magazine now says
Forbes magazine, which in March 2019 declared reality TV star Kylie Jenner had become the world's youngest self-made billionaire, said on Friday that it no longer believed that her net worth was that much. The magazine said it reviewed financial data released by Coty Inc, which bought a 51 percent stake in Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics company in November 2019.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kylie Jenner
- Forbes