Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Parliament committee wants virtual options to continue

PTI | London | Updated: 31-05-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 16:30 IST
UK Parliament committee wants virtual options to continue

A UK parliamentary committee conducting an inquiry into House of Commons procedures has concluded that some form of virtual participation should be allowed to continue while coronavirus restrictions are in place. The House of Commons Procedure Committee concluded in a report on Saturday that provisions should remain in place for MPs to participate in proceedings remotely if they are unable to travel to the Houses of Parliament in London during the lockdown. British MPs are set to resume Commons sittings from Tuesday, when they are to decide on a new method of voting on parliamentary legislation.

“We do not think it is reasonable for Members, and by extension the constituents they represent, to be excluded from proceedings of the House because they choose or have been advised to follow government advice on how to protect their health during a pandemic,” the inquiry report notes. “We therefore recommend that the House make provision for virtual participation in its proceedings for those Members who consider themselves unable to travel to Westminster for as long as the pandemic persists,” it says. The temporary facilities for virtual participation in the proceedings of the House, and for a wholly remote voting system, lapsed on May 20. The committee expressed regret at this lapse because several of the coronavirus social distancing conditions, which threatened to hamper the effective operation of the House in the weeks before the Easter adjournment last month, will still be in place when the sitting resumes next week.

“We make this interim report to the House before its return to inform Members about the continued effect of coronavirus conditions on House procedure and practice, and to assist the House in coming to a view on the procedures under which it should operate while coronavirus restrictions continue to affect its work,” notes the interim report. Former Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley, chair of the Commons Procedure Committee, said preventing MPs from taking part remotely will exclude members with underlying health conditions who are unable to travel to Westminster.

The committee wants the Commons to continue remote voting as it commended the hybrid arrangements in place during the course of this month, which allowed MPs to participate and vote in proceedings remotely. “We are still going to have only 50 members in the chamber. We are still not going to have that cut and thrust of interventions,” said Bradley, in reference to the social distancing norms in place for the Commons.

“With only 50 members in the chamber, with only those that are able to be there physically because they have not got underlying health conditions, or for other reasons, we are disenfranchising a great swathe of members and their constituents,” she warned. Opposition Labour Party has also called for remote arrangements to continue and the Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, is supportive of the hybrid solution used over the previous weeks of the coronavirus lockdown.

“I still believe that we ought to be looking at hybrid for those people who are shielding, those people with an age profile,” he told ‘The Times’. “And there may be MPs who are really struggling because they have nobody to look after their children. Other businesses would try to accommodate that. The fact is I’m very, very worried about somebody coming in who may be infected and before we know it, that has been passed round,” he said.

The procedure committee has expressed “serious concerns” over plans for crowded Commons lobbies during physical votes. Those concerns were shared by Public Health England, which has advised it would not be safe for MPs to vote in the traditional way of filing into division lobbies, despite measures such as perspex booths being put in place..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nawaz Sharif's leaked photo sparks debate over his health

A fresh picture of Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif taking tea at a London caf along with some members of his family went viral on social media, sparking a debate on his health with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf mem...

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for COVID-19

Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer- Content, Digital and Gaming at Reliance Entertainment, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital here. According to a source close to Sarkar, the senior ...

Villa's Mings says Premier League return driven by finance

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says players were the last to be consulted over the Premier Leagues financially driven plan to restart in June. The English top-flight is scheduled to resume on June 17 after being suspended since March due...

Vande Bharat Mission flight with 148 Indians departs from Riyadh

A special flight under the Vande Bharat Mission with 148 passengers on board departed from Riyadh for Hyderabad on Sunday. Air India AI 1936 bound for Hyderabad has departed from King Khalid International Airport Riyadh with 148 passengers,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020