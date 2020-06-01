Protesting lawyers detained in Moscow for violating lockdown

Protesting lawyers detained in Moscow for violating lockdownPTI | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 01:13 IST
Moscow police on Sunday detained demonstrators who were holding one-person pickets outside the headquarters of Russia's main criminal investigative agency. The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests says at least seven people were detained and some of them were charged with violating the prohibition on holding public events during the coronavirus lockdown.
Over the past week, police have arrested other protesters on the same grounds, prompting criticism from Amnesty International that the lockdown was being used to suppress opposition. The pickets outside the Investigative Committee building were mostly lawyers protesting the detention of two attorneys in the republic of Kabardino-Balkaria on charges of violence against police.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Investigative Committee
- KabardinoBalkaria
- Amnesty International
ALSO READ
Russia allows foreign athletes entry as coronavirus cases pass 280,000
Russia reports 9,709 new coronavirus infections
More than 400 NE people set to return from B'desh, Russia, Ukraine: Tripura minister
Russia looks to U.S. for aid as new coronavirus cases drop to lowest since May 1
Obama, Biden not targets of criminal investigation in review of Russia probe, AG Barr says