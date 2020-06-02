Left Menu
Development News Edition

New material may help make handheld device that kills coronavirus on surfaces: Study

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:39 IST
New material may help make handheld device that kills coronavirus on surfaces: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A personal, handheld device that emits high-intensity radiation to kill the novel coronavirus can be achieved using a new material, according to a study that may lead to a novel method for disinfecting populated areas like theatres, sports arenas, and public transportation vehicles. The researchers, including those from The Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) in the US, said there are two commonly employed methods to sanitize and disinfect areas from bacteria and viruses chemicals or ultraviolet (UV) radiation exposure.

They explained that UV radiation is in the 200 to the 300-nanometre range, and can destroy the virus, making it incapable of reproducing and infecting. According to the study, published in the journal Physics Communications, widespread adoption of the radiation approach, is in demand during the current COVID-19 pandemic and requires sources that emit sufficiently high doses of UV light. While such devices do exist, the scientists said UV radiation source is typically an expensive mercury-containing gas discharge lamp, that is bulky, requires high power, and has a relatively short lifetime.

They said the solution is to develop high-performance, UV light-emitting diodes, which are far more portable, long-lasting, energy-efficient, and environmentally benign. While these LEDs exist, the study noted that applying a current to them for light emission is complicated since the electrode material also has to be transparent to UV light. "You have to ensure a sufficient UV light dose to kill all the viruses," said Roman Engel-Herbert, an associate professor of materials science at Penn State. Engel-Herbert explained that this needs a high-performance UV LED emitting a high intensity of UV light, which is currently limited by the transparent electrode material being used.

"There is currently no good solution for a UV-transparent electrode," added Joseph Roth, another co-author of the study from Penn State. The scientists believe that finding a new material with the right composition is key to advancing UV LED performance. In the current study, the scientists reported that the solution for the problem might be found in a recently discovered new class of transparent conductors. When theoretical predictions pointed to the material strontium niobate, the scientists tested the performance of this material as UV transparent conductors. They said these films held the promise of the theoretical predictions but needed a deposition method to integrate these films in a scalable way.

"We immediately tried to grow these films using the standard film-growth technique widely adopted in industry, called sputtering. We were successful," Roth said. According to scientists, this is a critical step to integrate this new material into UV LEDs at low cost and high quantity. "We now realize that this breakthrough discovery potentially offers a solution to deactivate COVID-19 in aerosols that might be distributed in HVAC systems of buildings," Roth said. They said the virus disinfection method can also be used in densely and frequently populated areas, such as theatres, sports arenas, and public transportation vehicles such as buses, subways, and airplanes.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Five police shot during protests after Trump vows to bring in U.S. military

At least five U.S. police were hit by gunfire during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, police and media said, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to use the military to halt the unrest. Trump deepened ou...

Sri Lanka's apex court rejects pleas against President's gazette, parliamentary polls

Sri Lankas Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected all petitions challenging the gazette issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolving Parliament and the date of the general elections announced by the National Election Commission. President R...

Rugby-English Premiership clubs given go-ahead to resume training

Clubs in Englands Premiership and second-tier Championship have been given the green light to resume individual training from Tuesday with strict social distancing measures, the Professional Game Board said. The competitive sport was suspen...

UPDATE 13-Four police shot in violent protests after Trump vows to bring in U.S. military

Four St Louis police officers were hit by gunfire late on Monday during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to use the U.S. military to halt the spreading clashes. Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020