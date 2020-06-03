Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian activists report Russian airstrikes on Idlib province

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:49 IST
Syrian activists report Russian airstrikes on Idlib province

Russian warplanes carried out early Wednesday the first airstrikes in three months on the last remaining rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria, opposition activists said. There was no immediate word on any casualties. The activists said the strikes on and near Idlib province were the first to be conducted by Russian planes since a truce brought relative calm to the volatile region in early March.

The truce, brokered by Turkey and Russia, halted a terrifying three-month air and ground campaign that had killed hundreds and sent 1 million people fleeing toward the Turkish border. Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces while Turkey supports the opposition. In recent years, Moscow and Ankara have become the main power-brokers in Syria, shattered by a civil war since 2011.

Opposition activists said that in recent days, both Turkey and the government in Damascus have been sending reinforcements to northwestern Syria. There have also been repeated violations of the truce on the ground in recent weeks. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group, said Russian warplanes targeted rebel-held areas just south of Idlib province late Tuesday and Wednesday morning. It had no immediate word on casualties in the four airstrikes.

Idlib-based activist Taher al-Omar said Russian warplanes fired missiles that caused wide destruction. He also gave no word on casualties. Another Idlib-based activist, Hadi Abdullah, said Wednesday's strikes hit a mountain region in Latakia province on the edge of Idlib, and a power station on the northern edge of Hama province.(AP) RUP

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Experts watch as Rio de Janeiro economy starts to reopen

Rio de Janeiro, one of the cities worst hit by COVID-19 in Brazil, has slowly started to reopen, more than two months after non-essential businesses were forced to shut down in order to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. As of June 1,...

Kerala elephant tragedy: Cine stars demands strict action against animal cruelty

Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda demanded strict action against animal cruelty after the killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala led to widespread condemnation. The pregnant pachyderm in S...

Last three Shramik trains from Delhi operated on May 31; Anand Vihar–Purnia, Anand Vihar–Bhagalpur, H. Nizamuddin–Mahoba: Rlys.

Last three Shramik trains from Delhi operated on May 31 Anand ViharPurnia, Anand ViharBhagalpur, H. NizamuddinMahoba Rlys....

Roche appoints V Simpson Emmanuel as GM of Roche Products India

Drug firm Roche on Wednesday announced the appointment of V Simpson Emmanuel as general manager for Roche Products India Pvt Ltd. He has led various functions and teams at a national as well as global level since he joined Roche in Septembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020