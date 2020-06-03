Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. #BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalate

The hashtag #BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and individuals, including TV channels and celebrities, posted black screen shots to signal support for racial justice as street protests over the police killing of George Floyd entered a second week. Many companies paused normal work and directed their efforts to support the work of Black Lives Matter and other social justice groups. Coty in talks to collaborate with Kim Kardashian for cosmetics line

Coty Inc is in talks with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West over a potential collaboration for a beauty line, the cosmetics maker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company already has a majority stake in West's half sister, Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare line, which it bought last year for $600 million. Zimbabwean film industry makes Netflix debut with 'Cook Off'

Zimbabwean film Cook Off, a romance about a struggling single mother who finds love during a cooking competition, premiered on Netflix on Monday, a debut that its makers hope will propel the country's small film sector to global audiences. Zimbabwe often grabs headlines for its economic woes and political crises, but producer Joe Njagu said the film sought to project a different image. Death of reality TV show star in Japan spotlights cyber bullying

The recent death of Hana Kimura, a bubbly, pink-haired 22-year-old wrestler and reality TV show star, has spotlighted a rise in cyber bullying in Japan and prompted swift official pledges to do more to protect victims. Kimura, a cast member on the popular program "Terrace House" , was found dead at her home on May 23 from an apparent suicide after being deluged with negative comments on her social media feeds. Virtual no more - real Michelangelo awes again in Vatican Museums

If you've ever dreamed of being in the Sistine Chapel without feeling like you are craning your neck in a packed open-top tourist bus, now is your chance. The Vatican Museums re-opened to the public on Monday after being closed for nearly three months because of the coronavirus lockdown. AMC warns of going concern as COVID-19 puts strain on theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc on Wednesday signaled "substantial doubts" about its ability to continue operating, if the company was forced to keep its theaters closed for a longer period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Movie theaters worldwide have been shut since mid-March to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. In the United States, individual states are now considering when to allow businesses to reopen. Frequent testing, less contact recommended to get Hollywood cameras rolling again

Hollywood studios and labor unions on Monday proposed extensive coronavirus testing and other safeguards to allow actors and crew members to resume movie and TV show production in the United States. An entertainment industry task force sent dozens of recommendations to the governors of California and New York, two of the largest U.S. production hubs, and was awaiting a green light to return to sets. Filming around the world was halted in mid-March to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. Post-lockdown cinema trip in Portugal is blast from the past

For Manuela Figueiredo, going out with her family to see her first movie after weeks of lockdown was a trip down memory lane. For her 24-year-old son Joao, it was a completely new experience. They sat two metres (six feet) apart, in separate cars at a pop-up cinema which launched on Monday in a beach area near Lisbon - the latest sign of a revival of drive-in movies as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. Warner Music's upsized IPO raises $1.9 billion in biggest U.S. listing this year

Warner Music Group Corp, the world's third-largest recording label, said on Wednesday it sold more shares than earlier planned to raise $1.93 billion in the biggest U.S. listing so far in 2020. Warner, which has been home to music legends including Pink Floyd, Prince and David Bowie, planned to price the IPO on Tuesday, but postponed it by a day to mark #BlackOutTuesday, a social media event to show support for racial justice. MTV goes dark, record labels hit pause as U.S. protests rage

Youth television channel MTV and other stablemate channels said they will go dark around the world on Monday to mark the death in police custody of George Floyd, joining other U.S. entertainment outlets in condemning racial inequality. MTV will be joined by its other ViacomCBS youth and music channels, including Comedy Central, CMT, and VH1, at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) in an eight minute, 46 second blackout - the length of time they said that a white Minneapolis police officer last week knelt on the neck of Floyd, a black man.