Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Pak lawmakers die from coronavirus

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:50 IST
2 Pak lawmakers die from coronavirus

Two Pakistani lawmakers died from the novel coronavirus here on Wednesday, a day after a provincial minister succumbed to COVID-19 in the southern Sindh province. Mian Jamshed Kakakhel, 65, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, died here while undergoing treatment after having tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days ago.

"Mian Jamshed was on ventilator for the last three days and passed away this morning," an official said. "His son Mian Omar has recovered from coronavirus while other family members have tested negative for it," he added.

Kakakhel was elected from the constituency of PK-63 Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018. Pakistan Muslim League-(Nawaz) MPA from from Gujranwala Shaukat Manzoor Cheema also died after being on ventilator since Eid, Geo News reported.

Cheema, a member of the Punjab Assembly, had been admitted to the Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute (PKLI) after contracting the virus. He also suffered from heart ailments, the report quoted hospital officials as saying.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of Cheema. He said Cheema was an asset to the party whose services can never be forgotten. On Tuesday, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died in Karachi due to the coronavirus.

Several Pakistani lawmakers contracted the deadly virus and some of them have also died. Last week, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai died, days after recovering from the coronavirus.

Irfanullah Khan Orakzai, the deceased lawmaker's nephew, said his uncle had tested positive for the coronavirus in April but made a full recovery and last tested negative on May 8. Eight members of the Khber Pakhunkhwa Assembly have been infected with the coronavirus.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also infected but recovered. Pakistan reported a record 4,132 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 80,463, the health ministry said.

The jump in the number of cases comes two day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that people should learn to live with COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed. Khan addressed the media on Monday after chairing the meeting of National Coordination Committee, the highest body to tackle the pandemic.

"Coronavirus will not go away until the vaccine is discovered. We need to learn to live with it and we can live with it if we follow precautions," he said. He said the one million volunteers of the government's coronavirus force will raise awareness of the need to follow guidelines.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks reply to petition about inmate's death at Morshi jail

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has sought a reply from the officials to a petition about the functioning of Morshi open jail in Amravati district of Maharashtra where an inmate died recently. A division bench of Justices S B Shuk...

South Korea allows use of remdesivir drug to treat COVID-19 patients

South Koreas Food and Drug Safety Ministry has allowed the use of Gilead Sciences antiviral drug remdesivir in treatment of COVID-19 patients. The ministrys fast-track import approval on Wednesday came after health authorities concluded th...

Gas flow from OIL well on, more people evacuated in Assam

PSU major Oil India on Wednesday said gas is uncontrollably flowing even after seven days of a well blowout at Baghjan in Tinsukia district and it has spread to a larger area, forcing the company and authorities to evacuate more people to c...

Spoke to Mamata on pro-VC appointment, want issue to be resolved: Bengal governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who appeared headed for fresh acrimony with the state government after a controversy erupted over the appointment of two persons as the pro-VC of Burdwan University, on Wednesday said he had a telephon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020