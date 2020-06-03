Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. assessment finds opportunists drive protest violence, not extremists

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:16 IST
U.S. assessment finds opportunists drive protest violence, not extremists
Image Credit: Freepik

President Donald Trump has blamed leftwing extremist groups for instigating nights of looting and violence in cities across the United States, but an intelligence assessment offers limited evidence that organized extremists are behind the turmoil. In part of a June 1 internal, intelligence assessment of the protests viewed by Reuters, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said most of the violence appears to have been driven by opportunists.

The assessment, prepared by the department's intelligence and analysis unit, said there was some evidence based on open-source and DHS reporting that the anarchist movement Antifa may be contributing to the violence, a view shared by some local police departments in public statements and interviews with Reuters. Reuters reviewed only a portion of the document and could not determine if it addressed the tactics of the groups involved in the protests in greater detail elsewhere.

The part of the document seen by Reuters did not provide any specific evidence of extremist-driven violence, but noted that white supremacists were working online to increase tensions between protesters and law enforcement by calling for acts of violence against both groups. There was no evidence, however, that white supremacists were causing violence at any of the protests, the document said. DHS spokesman Alexei Woltornist said the agency would "hold those responsible for the unrest accountable," but did not specifically comment on the intelligence assessment.

The White House and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. People took to the streets to protest the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer who pinned Floyd's neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

In the days that followed, protests in several U.S. cities descended into looting and clashes with police officers. ARREST RECORDS

As protests intensified over the weekend, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said violence in Minneapolis and other cities was being driven by "far-left extremist groups," echoing comments Trump had made earlier. Barr said those causing the violence were traveling to hotspots from out of state without elaborating further. Two Justice Department officials who declined to be identified told Reuters they had seen little evidence to support that claim.

Court and police records from some of the cities where violence erupted - Baltimore, Minneapolis and Washington - show most of the people the police had charged with rioting, property damage and violent offenses over the weekend lived either in those cities or in nearby suburbs. In Minneapolis, records show 25 of the 312 people booked into the county jail since May 26 listed addresses outside the state. Still, some local and federal officials cited clear signs of organization behind clashes. A New York City Police Department official said protesters there prepared for a confrontation with police by using scouts, encrypted communications and arranging medical teams in advance.

"We're seeing a lot of outside and independent agitators connected with anarchist groups who are deliberately trying to provoke acts of violence," said John Miller, the head of the department's intelligence unit. One senior DHS official said there are "incredibly strong indications" that the violence in some cities was organized. The official cited allegations that New York City protesters tried to bring supplies of rocks, bottles and flammable liquids to protest areas and that protesters in at least two other cities tried to disrupt police radio transmissions.

In Las Vegas, assistant sheriff Christopher Jones said much of the looting and destruction was being caused by people taking advantage of the chaos. However, he also said graffiti and property damage which he described as targeting "capitalist structures" suggested Antifa involvement. He added that social media posts showed people expressing views "very consistent" with white supremacist ideology had intermingled with the crowd. Federal authorities said they were beginning to identify people who helped turn the protests violent.

The Justice Department filed charges against an Illinois man, Matthew Rupert, after authorities said he posted a Facebook video in which he passed out what appeared to be explosive devices to protesters in Minneapolis, proclaiming at one point: "We came to riot." Prosecutors said police found more "destructive devices" in his car when he was arrested two days later in Chicago.

They did not say whether he claimed to identify with any particular group, either right wing or left wing. Rupert's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In New York, prosecutors charged three people with trying to use homemade incendiaries to burn police vehicles, but again did not identify them as belonging to any group.

SIGNS OF COORDINATION In addition to New York, police in other places said they saw signs that some of the attacks on officers and looting was more organized, though they stopped short of blaming particular groups.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said on Sunday that a portion of the damage in that city had been caused by people "bent on further destruction," and that some of the looters targeting stores had by the weekend organized themselves into "caravans" of cars. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that while protesters there were well coordinated it was "too early to tell" whether specific groups were orchestrating any of the rioting there. Outlaw said police were looking into "known agitators."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Would be a 24% increase in expansion of Ameri Ice Shelf boundaries by 2021: NCPOR

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR predicts that there would be a 24 increase in the expansion of Ameri Ice Shelf AIS boundaries by 2021 and another 24 expansion by 2026 from its 2016 positions. The prediction made by NC...

COVID-19: FRBM framework will need to be updated, says former CEA Subramanian

Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said the FRBM Act will probably have to be revised by the end of the year as India will witness a sharp decline in GDP growth due to the COVID-19 crisis. Addressing a webinar org...

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

The World Health Organization WHO is set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the new coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, after testing was suspended due to health concerns.Tedr...

Foreign telecom gear makers seek more market access for investments

Foreign telecom equipment makers have asked the government to ease the preferential market access rule for their investments to be made under the proposed product-linked incentive scheme, a suggestion opposed by local companies. The Departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020