Avant Gaming sweeps into final at DreamHack Masters - Oceania

Avant Gaming swept ORDER on Wednesday to advance to the upper-bracket final at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Oceania event. Avant Gaming recorded a 16-10 win on Train and 16-13 victory on Nuke to gain a berth in Thursday's upper-bracket final versus Renegades, who posted a 2-1 triumph over Chiefs ESC on Wednesday. The winner of the upper-bracket final advances to the grand final on Saturday.

Jared "HaZR" O'Bree secured 45 kills and a plus-11 differential to pace Avant Gaming, while Matthew "Valiance" Hartrick had 42 kills and a plus-5 differential for ORDER. Renegades advanced to the upper-bracket final after sandwiching a 16-11 victory on Inferno and 16-10 win on Nuke around a 16-7 setback on Dust II.

Renegades were led by Christopher "dexter" Nong's 63 kills and Simon "Sico" Williams' plus-23 differential, while Chiefs ESC was paced by Hugh "HUGHMUNGUS" Anderson's 54 kills and plus-3 differential. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Ocenia began Wednesday with four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $20,000 prize pool. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which will be best-of-five while giving the upper-bracket winner a one-map advantage. The champion will earn $10,000, with $5,000 going to the runner-up. DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Oceania prize pool:

1. $10,000, 185 tournament circuit points 2. $5,000, 85

3. $3,000, 45 4. $2,000, 0