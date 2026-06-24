Norway's Viking Celebrations Stir Nordic Rivalries

Norway's triumph at the World Cup has led to nationwide celebration, but their 'Viking row' is fraying the patience of Scandinavian neighbors. Sweden has expressed disdain, seeing parallels to Iceland's 'thunderclap,' while Denmark harbors envy, admitting their football inferiority as they watch from home.

The 'Viking row,' orchestrated by Norway's captain Martin Odegaard, finds fans pleading with the Norwegian King to participate. Swedish players, like Gustaf Lagerbielke, express irritation at the media's focus on the celebration, likening it to Iceland's famous volcanic chant but remain mostly indifferent.

However, Denmark has taken a sharper view, seeing Norway's celebration as rubbing salt in the wound after their own failure to qualify. Danish journalist Johnny Wojciech Kokborg summed up the sentiment, highlighting the perceived mockery and competition within the Nordic region as Norway basks in its success.