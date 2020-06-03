Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police tell thousands at Dutch anti-racism protest to go home because of overcrowding

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:57 IST
Police tell thousands at Dutch anti-racism protest to go home because of overcrowding

Dutch police on Wednesday asked several thousand protesters in the port city of Rotterdam to go home because the anti-racism rally was too crowded and participants could not keep to social distancing rules.

The rally, which was held on and around the central Erasmus bridge, was called over the case of George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in the United States last week. "The protest was ended by organisers, you are requested to go home and keep 1.5 meters distance," police called over megaphones. While many people went home, some small groups milled around and chanted "No peace, no justice". Organizers are imploring everyone to go home and keep a safe distance.

Police spokeswoman Elianne Mastwijk said the authorities are hoping the crowd will "disperse peacefully". She could not confirm media estimates that there were over 4,000 protesters. The Rotterdam municipality tweeted the rally was stopped because is was "too busy".

A similar protest in Amsterdam on Monday which unexpectedly swelled to thousands of protesters, was criticised by some in the Netherlands for violating social distancing rules in place to ward off the Coronavirus.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PCI member B R Gupta resigns, cites deep crisis in media

Press Council of India PCI member B R Gupta has resigned from his post, saying he was unable to work individually or collectively for the media, which is in a deep crisis. I have tendered my resignation as a Press Council of India member, G...

People lack transport options, govt not to take steps if employees are late: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said no action will be taken against state government employees if they reach late to their workplaces, since office-goers are facing a difficult time in commuting because of inadequat...

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll could surpass 30,000 - deputy health minister

Mexicos death toll from the coronavirus pandemic may reach 30,000, a senior health official said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday, while suggesting fatalities could be even higher if social distancing measures were relaxed to...

Assam can be gateway to south-east Asian markets: Official

Assam with its strategic location can serve as the gateway to the south-east Asian markets and has emerged as a preferred investment destination, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Wednesday. The state is at the centre of the sout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020