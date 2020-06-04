Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran, en route home

Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran, en route homePTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:27 IST
A Navy veteran detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released and is on his way home aboard a Swiss government aircraft, US officials said Thursday
The US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, flew to Zurich with a doctor to meet freed detainee Michael White and will accompany White back to the United States, the officials said.
