Entertainment News Roundup: #BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media; Coty in talks to collaborate with Kim Kardashian and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

#BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalate

The hashtag #BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and individuals, including TV channels and celebrities, posted black screenshots to signal support for racial justice as street protests over the police killing of George Floyd entered a second week. Many companies paused normal work and directed their efforts to support the work of Black Lives Matter and other social justice groups.

Coty in talks to collaborate with Kim Kardashian for cosmetics line

Coty Inc is in talks with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West over a potential collaboration for a beauty line, the cosmetics maker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company already has a majority stake in West's half sister, Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare line, which it bought last year for $600 million.

'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will celebrate the best of television broadcast in the United Kingdom during 2019 in a live show at the end of July - though with stars and studio audience absent. 'Chernobyl', HBO's critically acclaimed dramatization of events surrounding the world's worst nuclear accident, tops the roll-call of nominations announced on Thursday, with 14.

Social-distancing Greek style: shimmy and sing from your car

Hundreds of Greeks danced and sang from their cars at a drive-in music concert, the first such event since the country banned mass gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Emerging from sunroofs or sitting on the hood of vehicles parked at designated slots in a soccer stadium in the Athens seaside suburb of Glyfada on Tuesday night, spectators enjoyed a free performance by popular Greek singer Natasa Theodoridou.

AMC warns of going concern as COVID-19 puts strain on theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Wednesday there were "substantial doubts" about its ability to continue operating, if the company was forced to keep its theaters closed for a longer period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Movie theaters worldwide have been shut since mid-March to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and many potential box-office draws such as "Top Gun: Maverick" , the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" and Walt Disney's "Mulan" have been pushed later into the year.

New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television

A new Amazon Prime Video series starting this week called "El Presidente" casts a satirical look at South American football's dirty dealings through the eyes of deceased former Argentine football boss Julio Grondona. Grondona was larger than life figure who was known as "the Godfather" and ruled Argentine football for more than three decades.

Get Back! Abbey Road Studios reopen after COVID hiatus

London's world-famous Abbey Road Studios reopened on Thursday after closing its doors during the coronavirus lockdown for the first time in its 90-year history. Celebrated for recording the likes of Edward Elgar, The Beatles, and Lady Gaga, the studio's mixing desks powered up for a socially-distanced session with acclaimed U.S. jazz singer Melody Gardot.

Warner Music strikes a chord as shares pop on Nasdaq debut

Warner Music Group Corp's stock popped 8% on its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, after the world's third-largest recording label sold shares in its $1.9-billion initial public offering towards the higher end of its target. The deal, the biggest U.S. listing so far in 2020, marks a further sign of recovery for the U.S. IPO market, which was hampered in March by plunging stock prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wes Anderson, Pixar movies among Cannes would-be highlights

Director Wes Anderson's latest outing, a debut turn behind the camera for actor Viggo Mortensen and an animated Pixar movie about jazz would have starred at this year's canceled Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Wednesday. The world's biggest cinema showcase, usually held in May on the French Riviera and which draws celebrities and filmmakers from around the world, was canned following a two-month lockdown in France to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

