Left Menu
Development News Edition

MAD Lions, NiP one win from BLAST Spring European Finals

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 03:36 IST
MAD Lions, NiP one win from BLAST Spring European Finals

MAD Lions and idle Ninjas in Pyjamas claimed double byes in the playoffs as group play at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown European Event concluded Thursday. MAD Lions drew 15-15 with mousesports to win Group B by one point. NiP did not play Thursday but took the top spot in Group A via tiebreaker over ENCE. The group winners are each now one victory away from a berth in the eight-team BLAST Premier Spring European Finals.

In Group A action Thursday, ENCE survived Astralis 16-13, and sAw downed Team Vitality 16-11. Astralis and Vitality reached the quarterfinals, with ENCE getting a single bye to the semifinals. Despite their win, sAw were eliminated. In Group B play, mousesports followed their draw against MAD Lions with a 16-14 loss to Virtus.pro, but they still reached the quarterfinals. Fnatic dispatched Dignitas 16-9 in the final match, clinching a bye to a semifinal spot and leaving Dignitas in the quarterfinals via tiebreaker over Virtus.pro.

Friday's quarterfinals will open with Vitality against Dignitas, to be followed by mousesports against Astralis. On Saturday, the winner of the first match will face Fnatic, and the victor of the second will face ENCE. NiP and MAD Lions await the victors of the Fnatic and ENCE matches, respectively, on Sunday. The Spring Showdown European event began with two five-team groups for round-robin play. All group games consisted of a single map, with three points awarded for a win and one for a tie. Standings determined seeding for two playoff brackets.

The winners of the two playoff finals will each earn $37,500 and a berth in the eight-team, $500,000 BLAST Premier Spring European Finals. The two Sunday losers will meet June 15, with the winner earning a third spot in the Spring European Finals, scheduled for June 16-21. Five teams already earned spots in the Spring European Finals based on their results in the Jan. 31-Feb. 16 regular season: FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, Complexity Gaming and OG.

The top two teams at the Spring European Finals will earn berths in the eight-team, $1.5 million BLAST Premier Global Final, set for Jan. 18-24, 2021, at a site to be determined. The Global Final will also include the winners of the American Spring Finals, the Fall Finals and the ESL One Rio Major as well as the top three teams from the BLAST Premier Circuit. BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Europe final standings with win-loss-tie record, standings points and game points differential

Group A 1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-0-2, 8 points, plus-18

2. ENCE, 2-0-2, 8 points, plus-5 3. Team Vitality, 1-1-2, 5 points, plus-5

4. Astralis, 1-3-0, 3 points, minus-10 5. sAw, 1-3-0, 3 points, minus-18

Group B 1. MAD Lions, 3-0-1, 10 points, plus-26

2. Fnatic, 3-1-0, 9 points, plus-12 3. mousesports, 1-2-1, 4 points, plus-2

4. Dignitas, 1-3-0, 3 points, minus-16 5. Virtus.pro, 1-3-0, 3 points, minus-24

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet

Telsa Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday called for Amazon.com Inc to be broken up, after an author complained on social media about being unable to self-publish a book via the worlds largest online retailer.This is insane JeffBezos,...

Authors retract influential Lancet article that found hydroxychloroquine risks

An influential medical journal article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients was retracted on Thursday, adding to the controversy around a drug championed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Three of the...

Iran frees American, U.S. lets dual citizen visit Iran in deal

A U.S. Navy veteran who said he contracted the coronavirus while detained in Iran since 2018 was freed on Thursday as part of a deal in which the United States allowed an Iranian-American physician to visit Iran, his lawyer and a U.S. offic...

NHL-Penguins say player has recovered from COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who would be part of the approved NHL playoff format should the season resume, said on Thursday one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered. The Penguins did not identify the player but said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020