Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video shows police in Buffalo, New York, shoving 75-year-old to ground

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:36 IST
Video shows police in Buffalo, New York, shoving 75-year-old to ground
Representative Image Image Credit: CNN

Two Buffalo, New York, police officers were suspended without pay on Thursday after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, as protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued into their tenth night. The video was taken by a reporter from local public radio station WBFO and posted on its website and Twitter account show the white-haired man approaching a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one with his hand. The sound of a crack is heard and then blood trickles from the man's head. The man, who is white, is not identified.

"I was deeply disturbed by the video," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. "After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, police leadership, and members of the community, tonight's event is disheartening." The incident drew widespread condemnation on social media as protesters returned to the streets of several U.S. cities to demonstrate against police brutality.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after former police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. The video in Buffalo shows the majority of the officers march past after the man falls, though the officer who pushed him with a baton starts to lean over him before he is motioned away by another officer. Someone is heard calling for a medic.

The radio station reported that two medics came forward and helped the man into an ambulance. Police later said that a man was injured after tripping and falling, the radio station said. But after viewing the video, Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood ordered an investigation and suspended the two officers, Brown said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter that he spoke with Mayor Brown and agreed that the officers involved should be suspended, pending a formal investigation. He wrote, "Police Officers must enforce - NOT ABUSE - the law."

The 75-year-old victim was in stable but serious condition at Erie County Medical Center Hospital in Buffalo, Brown said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge

Four weeks ago, with its most important festival coming up and millions of people facing starvation as economic activity dwindled, Pakistan lifted a two-month-long coronavirus lockdown.Prime Minister Imran Khan has said despite rising infec...

Kashyap on why demonetisation figures in his story of a marriage in ‘Choked’

For director Anurag Kashyap, demonetisation had to be a part of a movie dealing with money and marriage, but he says the characters in Choked Paisa Bolta Hai dont reflect his politics as they are more concerned about daily survival. The fil...

Burundi court affirms ruling party candidate's presidential victory

Burundis constitutional court has said last months elections were flawless and upheld the victory of the ruling partys presidential candidate, dismissing a complaint brought by the votes runner-up.The vote was the first competitive presiden...

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs

Pharmaceutical firm Lyka Labs on Friday said the coronavirus-induced lockdown had an adverse impact on sales, created liquidity crunch and the companys performance continues to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions. In a regulatory filing di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020