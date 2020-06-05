PM Modi assures India's support in Rwanda's efforts to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Rwandan President Paul Kagame during which he assured India's steadfast support to Rwanda's efforts to combat coronavirus, including through medical assistance. The two leaders discussed the challenges posed to their healthcare systems and economies by the COVID-19 pandemic, a PMO release said.

They shared information about the steps taken in the respective country to manage the crisis and ensure the well-being of citizens. PM Modi appreciated the effective management of the crisis under President Kagame's leadership and the firm resolve of the people of Rwanda in combating this challenge.

"The leaders agreed to extend all possible support to each other's expatriate citizens during the present crisis. The Prime Minister assured the Rwandan President of India's steadfast support to Rwanda's efforts to combat the coronavirus, including through medical assistance," the release said. During the conversation, President Kagame recalled the 200 Indian cows gifted by Prime Minister Modi during his 2018 visit to the African nation and said that they had helped in improving the availability of milk for Rwandan children and also increased the income of farmers. (ANI)