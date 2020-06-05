Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:40 IST
Beyond Esports move on at DreamHack Masters - Asia
Beyond Esports swept a tight battle with Lucid Dream on Friday to reach the lower-bracket final at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Asia event. Beyond won 16-13 on Inferno and 16-14 on Dust II to eliminate Lucid Dream, who finished in fourth place.

Beyond will face ViCi Gaming in Saturday's lower-bracket final, with the winner advancing to meet TYLOO in Sunday's best-of-five grand final. TYLOO will begin that match with a one-map advantage by virtue of winning the upper bracket. Beyond built a 14-7 lead on Inferno before Lucid Dream rallied by winning six straight rounds. On Dust II, Beyond trailed 14-6 before winning the last 10 rounds.

Krit "Kntz" Chaiprasit tallied 56 kills and a plus-19 differential to lead Beyond, while Kitikawin "PTC" Rattanasukol paced Lucid Dream with 39 kills and an even differential. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Asia began Tuesday with four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $20,000 prize pool. All matches are best-of-three until the final. The champion will earn $10,000, with $5,000 going to the runner-up. DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Asia prize pool:

1. $10,000, 185 Pro Tour points 2. $5,000, 85

3. $3,000, 45 4. $2,000, 0 -- Lucid Dream

