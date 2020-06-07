Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 23 police officers injured during Black Lives Matter protests in London

At least 23 police officers were injured in past several days during ongoing protests against racism and police brutality in London sparked by George Floyd's murder in US' Minneapolis city in late May, Jo Edwards, a police superintendent, said.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-06-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 07:01 IST
At least 23 police officers injured during Black Lives Matter protests in London
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], June 7 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 23 police officers were injured in past several days during ongoing protests against racism and police brutality in London sparked by George Floyd's murder in US' Minneapolis city in late May, Jo Edwards, a police superintendent, said. Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and calls by the authorities to refrain from gathering to avoid a sharp increase in infections.

"We understand peoples' passion to come and let their voice be heard, they protested largely without incident. Our officers have been professional and very restrained but there was a smaller group intent on violence towards police officers. Twenty-three officers have received injuries, doing their job, policing protest over the last few days, and that is totally unacceptable," Edwards said, as quoted by a statement published on the London Metropolitan Police's website. According to Edwards, 10 policemen were wounded and 14 people were detained during Saturday's marches alone.

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day. Apart from the United States, mass protests have taken place in Greece, Italy the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NBA tweaks standings, will clarify roster rules

The NBA continues to fine tune the structure and rules it will follow when the season resumes July 31 at the Disney World campus in Orlando, Fla., including tweaks to the standings and potential roster changes. ESPN reported Saturday that t...

Panama reinstates some curbs on people movement to fight coronavirus

Panamas government on Saturday said it would reimpose curbs on the movement of people in two provinces with the highest incidence of coronavirus following the latest increases in new infections in the Central American country. From Monday, ...

Five storey building collapsed in HP's Shimala

A five-storied building collapsed in Shimla on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap said.According to the Commissioner, the building was unoccupied and completely vacant thus, no casualties were reported.Cause of the collapse...

Thousands demonstrate again in New York City

Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continued in New York City, with thousands taking to the streets and parks to protest police brutalityProtesters crossed the Brooklyn Bridge into lower Manhattan on Saturday, where other groups ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020