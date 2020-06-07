Left Menu
Development News Edition

US News Roundup: Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 troops in Washington; New York City mayor ends 8 p.m. curfew and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 18:28 IST
US News Roundup: Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 troops in Washington; New York City mayor ends 8 p.m. curfew and more
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senator Scott says China trying to sabotage vaccine development

The United States has evidence China is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries, Republican senator Rick Scott said on Sunday. "We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately, we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down," he said during an interview on BBC TV.

Washington Mayor Bowser, 'unbought and unbossed,' challenges Trump

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has drawn a battle line right up to the White House. Bowser, one of seven black female mayors of America's 100 largest cities, on Friday declared a small but symbolic patch of the U.S. capital - a section of 16th Street bounded by a church on one side and Lafayette Square opposite the White House on the other - "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

U.S. Democrats, black lawmakers ready response to George Floyd death

Two weeks after George Floyd's death in police custody sparked nationwide protests, Democrats led by black members of the U.S. Congress are set to introduce legislation to combat police violence and racial injustice, including making it easier to sue officers who kill. The Congressional Black Caucus, with over 50 Democratic members in the House of Representatives and Senate, will lead Monday's unveiling of legislation expected to ban police chokeholds and racial profiling, require nationwide use of body cameras, subject police to civilian review boards and impose new police protocols limiting lethal force and requiring officers to intervene when they witness misconduct.

Exclusive: In a warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about the country's direction

Republicans are more pessimistic about the country's direction than at almost any other time during Donald Trump's presidency, as a trio of crises – the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn, and mass protests over police brutality – buffets his administration. Only 46% of Americans who identify as Republicans say the country is on the right track, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week. It is the first time that number has fallen so low since August 2017, when a rally organized by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia led to violent clashes with counter-protesters.

Black Lives Matter protests for U.S. racial justice reach a new dimension

U.S. protests sparked by George Floyd's fatal encounter last month with Minneapolis police crossed a new threshold as weekend rallies demanding racial justice stretched from Washington, D.C., to an east Texas town once a haven for the Ku Klux Klan. They also inspired anti-racism protests around the globe, as demonstrators from Brisbane and Sydney in Australia to London, Paris, and other European cities embraced the Black Lives Matter message.

Senior Trump aide apologizes for promoting racially-charged video

A senior aide to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday apologized for promoting a racially-charged video on her Twitter feed. Mercedes Schlapp, a senior Trump national spokeswoman, said she "deeply apologized" for retweeting a video of a chainsaw-wielding man in Texas shouting at anti-racist protesters, in which he used a racial slur.

Minneapolis mayor jeered after refusing to support abolishing police department

The mayor of Minneapolis ran a gauntlet of angry, jeering protesters on Saturday after telling them he was opposed to their demands for de-funding the city police following George Floyd's fatal encounter with law enforcement. Mayor Jacob Frey, a former civil rights attorney who took office two years ago vowing to repair the police department's strained relations with minorities, was showered with angry chants of "Go home, Jacob, go home," and "Shame, shame," as he stalked away through the crowd, head bowed.

U.S. protesters call to 'Defund the Police.' What would that look like?

Nationwide protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the latest in a long string of high-profile slayings of black men by white officers, have featured a common rallying cry: "Defund the police." The movement predates the current protests and is driven both by anger at the militarized posture of many U.S. police departments and by the recognition they are being called on to confront social ills including addiction, mental illness, and homelessness that, advocates say, could be better addressed by spending on social services and rethinking what behaviors should be considered crimes.

New York City mayor ends 8 p.m. curfew a day early

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended a nightly curfew on Sunday, a day earlier than he had planned. The curfew ran from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. most nights and was put in place last Monday by de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo amid protests against police brutality and intermittent looting.

Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 troops in Washington D.C., official says

U.S. President Donald Trump told his advisors at one point this past week he wanted 10,000 troops to deploy to the Washington D.C. area to halt civil unrest over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police, according to a senior U.S. official. The account of Trump's demand during a heated Oval Office conversation on Monday shows how close the president may have come to fulfilling his threat to deploy active-duty troops, despite opposition from Pentagon leadership.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon deescalates sectarian clashes after tense night

The Lebanese military on Sunday said overnight riots and sectarian tensions in central Beirut and other areas left dozens of people injured, including 25 soldiers, and warned that the clashes had endangered national unity. Riot police fired...

Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre after 83-day hiatus

Petrol and diesel price was on Sunday hiked by 60 paisa per litre, as the state-owned oil firms restarted daily price revisions after a 82-day hiatus. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 71.86 per litre from Rs 71.26 a litre till Saturday...

Four arrested, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Chhattisgarh

Four people supplying cartridges to the Naxalites have been arrested by the Sukma police in Chhattisgarh. While two arrests were made from Sukma, the remaining two were made from Kanker. With these four arrests, police have recovered ammuni...

Black activists push for criminal justice system overhaul

Black activists believe the police killing of George Floyd and the nationwide civil unrest that followed could be the catalyst for overhauling the criminal justice system. Following Saturdays massive demonstrations against racism and police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020