Pakistan's COVID-19 cases count crosses 1 lakh mark

With Sindh province reporting 1,744 new COVID-19 cases, Pakistan's tally reached 1,00,687. A total of 2,018 people have succumbed to the disease and 33,465 people have recovered, reported Dawn.

The Sindh province, with nearly 38,108 cases, is the most affected and is followed by the Punjab province, which registered over 37,090 cases. Among 38,108 cases, 414 patients are in critical condition and 67 are on ventilators, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Punjab province has resorted to using stun batons against those flouting the norms imposed to contain the rise in coronavirus cases. The total number of coronavirus cases globally stands at 69,23,836 and 4,00,243 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)