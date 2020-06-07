Team Secret sweep Alliance to win ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Team Secret recorded a 3-0 victory over Alliance in Sunday's grand final of the ESL One Birmingham Online's Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Secret won their maps in 30, 27 and 42 minutes, respectively, to claim the first-place prize of $60,000. They also avenged their 2-1 loss to Alliance on Wednesday in the opening round of the upper-bracket playoff.

Alliance pocketed $38,000 for finishing as the runner-up of the tournament. ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, was scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament split into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

Fnatic won the $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event last week. PSG.LGD won the eight-team, $55,000 event on Sunday, with the Americas (six teams, $40,000) set to conclude later Sunday. The Europe/CIS event began with 16 teams, and the top eight made the double-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches were best-of-three except for Sunday's best-of-five final.

ESL One Birmingham Online -- Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States prize pool: 1. $60,000 -- Team Secret

2. $38,000 -- Alliance 3. $25,000 -- VP.Prodigy

4. $14,000 -- Team Nigma 5-6. $10,000 -- FlyToMoon, Team Liquid

7-8. $7,500 -- Vikin.gg, HellRaisers 9-10. $5,000 -- Natus Vincere, Cyber Legacy

11-12. $4,000 -- Team Unique, Ninjas in Pyjamas 13-14. $3,000 -- Family Team, OG

15-16. $2,000 -- Gambit Esports, Winstrike Team