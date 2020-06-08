Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak rejects India's assertions over UN report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:49 IST
Pak rejects India's assertions over UN report

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Monday rejected what it called India’s "malicious assertions" based on complete distortion of facts, days after New Delhi said a recent UN report about Pakistan-based terror groups sending thousands of terrorists to Afghanistan is a reiteration of what Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly admitted. The UN report said that around 6,500 Pakistani nationals were among foreign terrorists operating in Afghanistan and that Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are engaged in trafficking fighters into that country.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Friday that the international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the "nerve centre of terrorism". On Monday, the Foreign Office said in a statement that even the remarks of Prime Minister Khan were completely twisted by India.

"This mischievous attempt is highly condemnable," it said. It claimed that the Ministry of External Affairs’ comments are continuation of their campaign to divert international attention from Kashmir.

"Pakistan has been the principal victim of terrorism, including terrorism perpetrated against our people from across the border,” it said. "It is India that is seeking to distort and misrepresent the report of the UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team to promote its anti-Pakistan propaganda. We are sure that the world community will not be misled,” the FO claimed.

Pakistan’s role as a facilitator to the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan has been widely acknowledged by the relevant international partners, it said. "We wish to reiterate that all relevant partner countries must guard against such attempts, while supporting the process for an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan,” it added.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 toll rises to 7200; record jump in cases

The novel coronavirus toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections climbed to 2,56,611 in India on Monday after a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, the Health Ministry said in its revised data. The country has ...

Actor Murli Sharma's mother passes away

Actor Murli Sharmas mother, Padma Sharma, has died after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 76. According to family sources, Sharma breathed her last on Sunday at her Mumbai residence. Murli had last year lost his father, aged ,84. T...

Organised facilities management industry to benefit most from COVID-19 outbreak: Experts

The USD 15 billion-organised facilities management FM segment is likely to benefit the most from the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country as businesses resume operations and citizens begin to adjust to the new normal, industry experts said. ...

Lockdowns may have averted 3 million deaths in Europe by curbing COVID-19 -study

Wide-scale lockdowns including shop and school closures have reduced COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe enough to control its spread and may have averted more than three million deaths, researchers said on Monday.In a modelling study of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020