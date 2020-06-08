Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:31 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter protests

"The world is full of idiots," said ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus, as he condemned critics of the Black Lives Matter movement and voiced his support of the worldwide protests against racism and police brutality. "The solidarity that we see in the streets of the cities around the world now should give us hope," the musician said in a phone-recorded video given to Reuters. Action! Film-makers back to work in New Zealand after coronavirus

New Zealand's capital has had an extra buzz of excitement over the past week since Hollywood director James Cameron and his crew flew in to film the much-anticipated sequel of the epic science-fiction film "Avatar" . The film is among a handful of productions kicking off in New Zealand as it begins to open up after containing the novel coronavirus, and looks to its film industry to give its battered economy a boost. K-pop boyband BTS' fans match group's $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter

Fans of the popular South Korean boy band BTS matched its $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of U.S. protests against police brutality, an organisation that runs fundraisers for the fans said on Monday. The K-pop group's music label, Big Hit Entertainment, on Sunday told Reuters that BTS had donated $1 million to BLM in early June. 'Am I going to get shot?' kids ask, as brands try to explain racism and violence to children

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the time it took George Floyd, an unarmed black man, to die at the hands of Minneapolis police - cable TV kids channel Nickelodeon's screen went black on Tuesday to sounds of inhaling and exhaling, as white text flashed "I can't breathe." The Pokemon Company pledged $100,000 in support for Black Lives Matter. "Sesame Street" co-hosted a televised town hall meeting with CNN on Saturday morning.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair boss sees UK quarantine dropped or quashed by end-June

Ryanair believes Britains courts will either strike down a 14-day quarantine for international travellers this week or the government will drop the measure before the end of June, boss Michael OLeary told Reuters on Monday.OLeary said legal...

Four Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police

In yet another operational success, security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district, taking the total number of slain terrorists during the past 24 hours in South Kashmir to nine. Lau...

Bedia to stay at FC Goa for 2 more years

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Monday announced that Spaniard Edu Bedia has signed a new deal with the club, which will keep him here till 2022. Bedia was roped in at the start of the 201718 ISL season from Real Zaragoza, and ha...

Restaurants open in Delhi, but footfall still low

No entry without a mask, following of social-distancing norms, safety screen guards and disposable menu cards were among the key features as restaurants reopened in the national capital after a two-month gap, but the footfall was considerab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020