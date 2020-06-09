Remnants of Cristobal move into Midwest after lashing South

Left Menu
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved across parts of the Midwest on Tuesday after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds as more high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast.Wind gusts of up to 45 mph (72 kph) were expected in Chicago by Tuesday night, the weather service said.

PTI | Springfield | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved across parts of the Midwest on Tuesday after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds as more high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast. Heavy rain hit Missouri on Tuesday morning and Cristobal was expected to intensify later in the day as another "energetic" weather system approaches from the west and begins to interact with it, the National Weather Service said.

Cristobal may produce flash flooding and isolated river flooding, as well as few tornadoes, the weather service said. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph (72 kph) were expected in Chicago by Tuesday night, the weather service said. Boaters were being warned of gale-force winds on Lake Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High winds could be felt from Nebraska to Wisconsin, forecasters said. In parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, the gusty winds and low humidity will bring the threat of wildfires in areas with dry grass, forecasters warned. Cristobal weakened into a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast, sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida.

