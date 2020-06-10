Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea acts to stop defectors sending aid, messages to North Korea

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, recently called defectors "human scum little short of wild animals" and said North Korea would cut communication with South Korea because of its failure to stop them.South Korea, which is trying to improve ties with the North, said on Wednesday two defector-run groups, Kuensaem Education Center and Fighters for a Free North Korea, had violated the Inter-Korean Exchange and Co-operation Act by sending the leaflets, as well as aid like rice and medicine.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:57 IST
S.Korea acts to stop defectors sending aid, messages to North Korea
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel

A day after North Korea suspended communication hotlines with South Korea over defectors who send propaganda and contraband into the North, South Korea said it would take legal action against two organizations that conduct such operations.

North Korea gets enraged when the defectors in the South send material such as anti-North leaflets and rice - usually by balloon over the heavily fortified border or in bottles by the sea and its media has in recent days denounced the "mongrel dogs" who do it. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, recently called defectors "human scum little short of wild animals" and said North Korea would cut communication with South Korea because of its failure to stop them.

South Korea, which is trying to improve ties with the North, said on Wednesday two defector-run groups, Kuensaem Education Center and Fighters for a Free North Korea, had violated the Inter-Korean Exchange and Co-operation Act by sending the leaflets, as well as aid like rice and medicine. The two defector groups "have created tension between the two Koreas and caused danger to the border-area residents' lives and safety", said the South's Unification Ministry spokesman Yoh Sang-key.

One defector, Park Sang-Hak, who left North Korea in 2000 and heads the Fighters For Free North Korea, has been sending leaflets about once a month for the last 15 years. "You can never buy peace with flattery and begging," he said of the South Korean government's response to the North Korean criticism.

About 33,000 North Korean defectors live in South Korea. As part of the effort to improve ties with the North, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's administration has sought to discourage the leaflet and rice campaigns, and defectors complained of pressure to avoid criticism of North Korea.

On Monday, activists were stopped by residents when they tried to send plastic bottles stuffed with rice by releasing them at sea.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka sets August 5 date for parliamentary polls

Sri Lankas National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya announced on Wednesday that the twice-postponed parliamentary elections will be held on August 5. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six mon...

Ghana's Incas Diagnostics expects approval for COVID-19 antibody test

Ghanas Incas Diagnostics expects the countrys regulator to approve its new COVID-19 antibody test by the end of July, saying its kits could help health authorities ease pandemic restrictions.The company is also working with developers in Ni...

Virus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

The virus crisis has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century -- and the pain is not over yet even if there is no second wave of infections, an international economic report warned Wednesday. Hundreds of millions of people h...

People's Conference hits out at J-K admin over new media policy

The Peoples Conference on Wednesday hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration over its new media policy, terming it the lowest of the low. Earlier this month, the UT administration had approved the media policy-2020 for creating a sus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020