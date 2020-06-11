Secret, OG advance in BLAST Bounty Hunt
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 03:25 IST
Team Secret and OG advanced to the upper-bracket final of the $145,000 BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 online event with wins Wednesday. Team Secret edged Team Nigma 2-1, and OG swept Alliance 2-0 in the best-of-three format. The two Wednesday winners will face off Friday for a spot in the Saturday final. The Friday loser will play in the lower-bracket final on Saturday.
The playoffs-only event features six teams, all of whom were invited, with Secret and OG getting byes to the upper-bracket semifinals. All matches are best-of-three until Saturday's best-of-five grand final. Rather than prize money based on finishing position, each team began with an active cash pool: $20,000 each for Secret and OG and $15,000 for the other four teams. Each match winner takes 40 percent of its opponent's active cash pool, meaning OG and Secret each claimed $8,400 from their opponents on Wednesday.
There is also $45,000 available via bounty hunt, with prizes awarded for various accomplishments. Nigma won $5,000 Tuesday for keeping one team member alive for the duration of a game, while Alliance won $5,000 on Tuesday for not allowing Ninjas in Pyjamas to gain control of their outpost for a whole game. Still available are a $20,000 prize for killing a single enemy player 20 times in one game, and a $15,000 prize for killing at least nine of the opponent's couriers in a game. On Wednesday, Secret opened with a 42-minute win, but Nigma leveled the match with a 37-minute victory. Secret claimed the decisive third game in 36 minutes.
Finland's Lasse Aukusti "MATUMBAMAN" Urpalainen led Secret with a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 10.0/3.3/13.3. Jordan's Amer "Miracle-" Al-Barkawi topped Nigma with a 7.7/4.0/6.7 kills/deaths/assists ratio. OG topped Alliance in 31 minutes and 45 minutes. Pakistan's Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan paced OG with an 11.5/4.0/9.5 kills/deaths/assists ratio while Bulgaria's Nikolay "Nikobaby" Nikolov was Alliance's leader with an 11.0/5.0/8.0 kills/deaths/assists ratio.
Two lower-bracket matches are scheduled for Thursday, with Nigma opposing NiP and Alliance clashing with Team Liquid. The winners will meet Friday for a berth in the lower-bracket final on Saturday. BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 prize money through Wednesday (active pool, bounty pool):
