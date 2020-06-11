World News Roundup: India denies visas to U.S; Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee to jail and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Special Report: Inside the proxy battle that keeps an Iraqi city on its knees

Three years ago, the world rejoiced when Iraqi forces backed by the United States and Iran liberated this ancient city from the brutal rule of Islamic State. The people of Mosul hoped to rebuild their shattered lives. Today, a different battle plays out.

Citing virus, some Russian election officials shun vote to extend Putin rule

Hundreds of Russian polling station officials, citing the risk of spreading the coronavirus, say they won't help organise a nationwide vote on reforms that could extend President Vladimir Putin's rule until 2036. In the July 1 ballot, Russians will vote to approve or reject constitutional reforms including a change that would allow Putin to serve two more six-year terms, if re-elected, instead of stepping down in 2024.

Pandemic threatens Latin America's once vibrant culinary scene

Fans of his uniquely Mexican take on high-end dining once packed a months-long wait list for Enrique Olvera's Pujol but the restaurant is grappling with a tough new reality as the novel coronavirus haunts Latin America's culinary upstarts. For now that reality means giving up on his tasting menu of intricate dishes priced at $95 in favor of selling "baskets" with produce and ingredients like eggs, cheese and honey from his suppliers, whose protection in tough financial times has become a priority.

Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee to jail

A Turkish court sentenced U.S. consulate employee Metin Topuz to eight years and nine months in jail for aiding a terrorist organisation, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Thursday, a development that could strain ties with Washington. Topuz's trial has been one of several sources of friction between NATO allies Turkey and the United States, who have also been at odds in recent years over policy differences in Syria and Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems.

China condemns 'provocative' U.S. military flight over Taiwan

China on Thursday condemned the U.S. military for the "provocative" flight of one of its aircraft over Chinese-claimed Taiwan, saying the move infringed upon China's sovereignty and contravened international law. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory and one of its most sensitive diplomatic issues, regularly denouncing the United States for its support of the island.

Zoom suspends U.S.-based activists' account after Tiananmen event

Zoom Video Communications temporarily shut the account belonging to a group of U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held an event to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, the activists said on Thursday. Humanitarian China said the event they held on May 31 was hosted by a paid account and was joined by over 250 people worldwide via video-conferencing platform Zoom, while more than 4,000 streamed it on social media, many of whom were from China.

The account was shut on June 7, they said in a statement. Taiwan scrambles to ready for influx from Hong Kong protests

Taiwan is gearing up to welcome Hong Kong people fleeing their city as China tightens its grip, but the island has little experience of handling refugees and is scrambling to prepare and to keep out any Chinese spies who might try to join the influx. Year-long anti-government protests in Hong Kong have won widespread sympathy in democratic and Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which has welcomed those who have already come and expects more.

India denies visas to U.S. panel on religious freedom, says it has no standing

India has turned down a travel request for members of a U.S. government panel seeking to review its religious freedom, saying such foreign agencies had no standing to assess the constitutional rights of citizens. Since taking power in 2014, the Indian government has faced criticism for attacks on Muslims and the panel has called for the world's biggest democracy to be designated a "country of particular concern", along with China, Iran, Russia and Syria.

In Paraguay's coronavirus war, isolation centers exact a heavy toll

Paraguay's coronavirus camps, obligatory for anyone entering the South American country, have garnered praise from international health bodies for helping stem the spread of the epidemic. The government calls them the "first line of defense". Yet half a dozen people interviewed by Reuters who passed through the camps or monitored them raised concerns about the conditions of the hundreds of returning citizens held there. Some said dormitories were cramped, risking the spread of the virus, and people could be confined for many weeks with scarce information.

Turkey says U.S. needs to play more active role in Libya

The United States needs to play a more active role in Libya, both in achieving a ceasefire and in political talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, as Libya's warring sides restarted U.N.-led ceasefire talks. Turkey supports Fayez al Serraj's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), whose forces have in recent weeks repelled a 14-month assault on Tripoli by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).