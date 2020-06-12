Odd News Roundup: Police remove emaciated lion from French circus
The prefecture for the Eure region said in a statement the lion had been seized as the circus had a license for only four lions.Four other lions remain at the circus and their health is being tested, it said.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Police remove emaciated lion from French circus
French police have taken away an emaciated lion from a circus in Vironvay, western France, following complaints from an animal rights organization. The prefecture for the Eure region said in a statement the lion had been seized as the circus had a license for only four lions. Four other lions remain at the circus and their health is being tested, it said.