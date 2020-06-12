Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Grammy Awards organizers tighten conflict of interest rules, say show to go ahead in January

Organizers of the annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday announced tighter rules regarding conflicts of interest after claims that nominations for the highest honors in the music industry were rigged. They also said the next Grammy Awards show would go ahead as planned in January 2021, despite the coronavirus epidemic that has sidelined multiple cultural events. Exclusive: Netflix in talks to source Indian content from Reliance affiliate Viacom18 - sources

U.S. video streaming company Netflix is in talks with Viacom18, part of the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries' media unit Network18, about a multi-year partnership to source content, three sources told Reuters, in a move that would expand a relationship between the two sides. Under the partnership, Network18 affiliates - which include its joint venture with ViacomCBS, Viacom18 - would create shows for Netflix to help the U.S. firm expand offerings in India, where it competes against the video streaming services of Amazon.com Inc and Walt Disney Co. With U.S. spy comedy on bill, Moscow drive-in cinema re-opens

Russians got a taste of open-air cinema under balmy twilit skies on Thursday when a Moscow drive-in movie theater re-opened for business after the city's coronavirus lockdown ended. On the bill was "My Spy" , a U.S. action comedy and, with regular cinemas still closed three days after the two-month lockdown was lifted, scores of moviegoers parked up to watch. Stormzy pledges 10 million pounds to black causes over the next decade

British rapper Stormzy said on Thursday he will donate 10 million pounds over the course of a decade to causes that empower black people. "The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit, is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life - simply due to the colour of our skin," he said in a statement. Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal

Comcast Corp said on Thursday it reached a content carriage deal with comedian-turned media mogul Byron Allen, who withdrew a lawsuit about racial bias against channels owned by African Americans. The settlement with Allen's Entertainment Studios Networks comes at a time when the recent death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis has triggered protests in the United States against racism and police brutality. Coachella announces 2021 music festival dates after abandoning 2020 editions

Organizers of the Coachella music festival confirmed on Thursday that the event would no longer take place this year because of the coronavirus epidemic, but announced new dates for April 2021. Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world that brings half a million fans to an open-air site in the California desert, and its sister event Stagecoach for country music were rescheduled earlier this year from April until October. Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen

Los Angeles County officials said on Wednesday that movie and TV production could resume on Friday, but movie theaters in the biggest market in the United States must remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. California state officials said earlier this week that movie theaters could reopen as early as Friday, pending approval from local officials, with attendance capped at 25% of capacity and other hygiene and social-distancing protocols. 'Gone with the Wind,' 'Cops' pulled as pop culture reckons with racism

Oscar-winning Civil War epic "Gone with the Wind" was pulled from the HBO Max streaming service and reality TV show "Cops" was canceled as America's reckoning with systemic racism extended to its popular culture. Less than 24 hours later, the DVD for "Gone with the Wind" jumped to the top of Amazon.com Inc's list of best-selling TV shows and movies. Africa's MultiChoice looks to Netflix and Amazon in strategy shift

Adding streaming services will give Africa's biggest pay-TV group, MultiChoice, a head start when online viewing takes off on the continent, it said on Thursday, after revealing it had deals with Netflix and Amazon. CEO Calvo Mawela, in a presentation on Thursday, did not name the partners or give further details of the partnerships but the deals with Netflix and Amazon were included in the company's results presentation on its website. Country music's Lady Antebellum changes name because of slavery association

Country music group Lady Antebellum on Thursday changed its name to Lady A, saying it regretted its blindspot over the name's association with a time of slavery in the United States. The trio, one of the most successful in country music, said in an open letter that they took the name 14 years ago after the Southern antebellum style home where they took their first photos.