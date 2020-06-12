FunPlus Phoenix, LNG sweep in LPL Summer Split

FunPlus Phoenix and LNG Esports moved up in the standings Friday with sweeps in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. MVP performances from Qing-Song "Crisp" Liu and Dong-ha "Khan" Kim led FunPlus Phoenix (1-1) over Bilibili Gaming (0-2), who fell to the bottom of the standings.

The win for FunPlus Phoenix followed a 2-1 loss to LNG on Tuesday. "By learning our lessons from last loss, we were refreshed tonight and earned the first win of the split," the team tweeted after the match. "We will stay humble, stay hungry, and try our best to get more wins this summer!"

In the other Week 2 match played Friday, LNG (2-1) swept Royal Never Give Up (2-1), who entered the contest atop the standings. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result. The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 2 action continues Saturday with Victory Five meeting LGD Gaming and Oh My God against EDward Gaming. Standings through Friday:

1. Victory Five, 2-0, +3 T2. Team WE, 2-1, +2

T2. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1, +2 T4. LNG Esports, 2-1, +1

T4. Suning, 2-1, +1 T6. Top Esports, 1-0, +2

T6. JD Gaming, 1-0, +2 8. LGD Gaming, 1-0, +1

T9. eStar Gaming, 1-1, +1 T9. FunPlus Phoenix, 1-1, +1

11. Vici Gaming, 1-1, 0 12. EDward Gaming, 0-1, -1

T13. Invictus Gaming, 0-1, -2 T13. Rogue Warriors, 0-1, -2

15. Oh My God, 0-2, -3 T16. Bilibili Gaming, 0-2, -4

T16. Dominus Esports, 0-2, -4 --Field Level Media