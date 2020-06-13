Left Menu
Cloud9 down FlyQuest as LCS Summer Split begins

Canadian Jason "WildTurtle" Tran finished at 3/2/5 for FlyQuest. In the day's only other match, Evil Geniuses defeated 100 Thieves in 34 minutes. The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split will play a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9.

Repeating the result from the Spring Split playoff final, Cloud9 defeated FlyQuest on Friday as the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) began its Summer Split. Canada's Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme recorded a 1/1/8 kill/death/assist ratio for Cloud9 in the 31-minute victory, and Belgian teammate Yasin "Nisqy" Dincer wound up at 2/2/11. Canadian Jason "WildTurtle" Tran finished at 3/2/5 for FlyQuest.

In the day's only other match, Evil Geniuses defeated 100 Thieves in 34 minutes. Italy's Daniele "Jiizuke" di Mauro notched a 10/1/6 kill/death/assist ratio for Evil Geniuses, and teammate Tristan "Zeyzal" Stidham of the United States logged a 1/1/18 ratio. Canadian Sun "Cody Sun" Li-Yu paced 100 Thieves at 4/1/1. The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split will play a double round-robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winner's bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winner's bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the World's play-in event. Week 1 of the LCS Summer Split continues through the weekend:

Saturday Evil Geniuses vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Team SoloMid vs. Team Liquid Immortals vs. FlyQuest

Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas Sunday

Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves Dignitas vs. Team SoloMid

Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians Counter Logic Gaming vs. Immortals

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings T1. Cloud9, 1-0

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0 T3. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-0

T3. Dignitas, 0-0 T3. Golden Guardians, 0-0

T3. Immortals, 0-0 T3. Team Liquid, 0-0

T3. Team SoloMid, 0-0 T9. 100 Thieves, 0-1

T9. FlyQuest, 0-1

