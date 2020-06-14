World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Irish parties close in on coalition deal, leaders to meet

Ireland's Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, and Green parties are on the cusp of forming a new coalition government after more than four months of deadlock, a member of one of the negotiating teams said on Sunday. "The three negotiating teams agreed most of a program for government this morning. A small number of issues have been left to the party leaders to decide later today. A lot of good stuff in there," Green Party lawmaker Ossian Smyth said on Twitter at 0334 GMT following 19 hours of talks.

Australian police arrest two after Captain Cook statue defaced

Australian police said they arrested two women after a statute of British explorer James Cook, captain of the first Western ship to reach the east coast of Australia, was defaced early on Sunday in Sydney. New South Wales police were alerted to graffiti on Cook's statue in Hyde Park in the central district of Australia's largest city just after 4 a.m. (2000 GMT on Saturday) before the two women in their late 20s were arrested.

Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city run

More than 100 people took part in the Shanghai's eighth annual Pride Run on Sunday, one of a series of events over nine days in China's financial hub to raise public awareness for the LGBT community. Waving banners with rainbows on them and sticking temporary rainbow tattoos on their cheeks, participants ran two routes through the city center, ranging from 6 to 12 kilometers (4-7 miles).

Spain brings forward border opening for Schengen countries to June 21

Spain will open its borders to countries in the European Union's Schengen area on June 21, ten days before previously announced, except for Portugal where the border will open on July 1, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday. One of the world's most visited destinations, Spain is still closed to tourists and those allowed to travel from abroad have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

North Korea warns of retaliatory actions over defectors in South

The sister of North Korea's leader has warned of retaliatory measures against South Korea that could involve the military, in the latest escalation of tensions over defectors from the North who have been sending back propaganda and food. Kim Yo Jong, who serves unofficially as one of Kim Jong Un's top aides, issued the warning in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA on Saturday.

Delhi to use 500 railway coaches as hospital facilities to fight coronavirus

India's federal government said on Sunday it will provide New Delhi's city authorities with 500 railway coaches that will be equipped to care for coronavirus patients, after a surge in the number of cases led to a shortage of hospital beds. The coaches will increase Delhi's capacity by 8,000 beds, home minister Amit Shah said on Twitter after a meeting with the capital's chief minister.

New wave of COVID-19 cases from Beijing market spreads to Liaoning

After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market, raising concerns about a resurgence of the disease. There had been almost no new cases in the city for almost two months until the infection was reported on June 12, and since then the total number has climbed to 51, including eight more in the first seven hours of Sunday.

Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons

Russia will soon be in a position to counter hypersonic arms deployed by other countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, adding that Moscow was ahead of the United States in developing new types of weapons. Hypersonic glide vehicles can steer an unpredictable course and maneuver sharply as they approach to impact. They also follow a much flatter and a lower trajectory than ballistic missiles.

Hong Kong riot cop rebuked for chanting 'black lives matter'

A Hong Kong riot cop who was filmed chanting "black lives matter" and "I can't breathe" on patrol during a demonstration on Friday has been reprimanded by authorities, according to media reports. A clip of the officer who was in Yau Ma Tei, in Hong Kong's Kowloon neighborhood, was posted online, including the government-funded public broadcaster RTHK's website, in which he was seen making the comments in reference to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody, which sparked protests across the United States.

Britain urgently reviewing distancing rules, could ease quarantine

Britain is urgently reviewing its social distancing rule and might be able to relax quarantine for travelers to help its economy recover from a coronavirus crisis collapse, the country's finance minister Rishi Sunak said. Progress in tackling the coronavirus pandemic meant Britain was able to take a "fresh look" at the two-meter rule, which many employers have said will make it harder to get back up to speed after the lockdown, Sunak said on Sunday.