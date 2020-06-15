Left Menu
Fnatic, Rogue stay perfect at LEC Summer Split

Rogue did the same with a triumph over winless FC Schalke 04. Also on Sunday, MAD Lions handed SK Gaming their first loss of the tournament, Misfits Gaming recorded their first win by upending Origen and Team Vitality toppled G2 Esports.

Fnatic and Rogue improved to 3-0 with wins Sunday as play continued at the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split. Fnatic capped a perfect weekend by winning for the third time in as many days with a victory over Excel Esports. Rogue did the same with a triumph over winless FC Schalke 04.

Also on Sunday, MAD Lions handed SK Gaming their first loss of the tournament, Misfits Gaming recorded their first win by upending Origen and Team Vitality toppled G2 Esports. The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers-bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the loser's bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event. Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

On Sunday, Fnatic (28 minutes) won on blue, while Rogue, Team Vitality, Misfits Gaming and MAD Lions all won on red. Week 2 begins Friday with five matches:

Team Vitality vs. Rogue Misfits Gaming vs. SK Gaming

G2 Esports vs. FC Schalke 04 Origen vs. Excel Esports

Fnatic vs. MAD Lions League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings

T1. Fnatic, 3-0 T1. Rogue, 3-0

T3. MAD Lions, 2-1 T3. SK Gaming, 2-1

T3. Team Vitality, 2-1 T6. G2 Esports, 1-2

T6. Origen, 1-2 T6. Misfits Gaming, 1-2

T9. Excel Esports, 0-3 T9. FC Schalke 04, 0-3

