US wants open and constructive relationship but China continues to violate its promises: Trump
The US wants an open and constructive relationship with China but the Beijing government has been violating its promises, said President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time).ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 09:04 IST
The US wants an open and constructive relationship with China but the Beijing government has been violating its promises, said President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time). "The United States wants an open and constructive relationship with China but achieving that relationship requires us to vigorously defend our national interests. The Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and many other nations," said the US Department of State quoting Trump.
Recently, Trump announced a slew of measures to reflect the increased danger of surveillance and punishment by the Chinese Security Apparatus. This came a day after China's parliament passed the proposal to impose a new national security law in Hong Kong.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Donald Trump
- US Department of State
- Beijing
- Hong Kong
ALSO READ
China's May factory activity expands, but weak orders signal bumpy recovery
China reports two new coronavirus cases for May 30
China media bristles at U.S. moves on Hong Kong over national security push
China's service sector activity expands at faster pace in May - official PMI
China media, HK govt bristle at Trump's pledge of curbs, sanctions