Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of Rayshard Brooks demands justice after Atlanta police fatally shoot him in the back

The family of Rayshard Brooks, a black man whose death reignited protests in Atlanta over the weekend, on Monday called for "drastic change" in policing and justice for their relative who died after a police officer shot him twice in the back. The death of 27-year-old Brooks, which the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office ruled a homicide, was the latest police killing of a black man to fuel nationwide outrage against police brutality and racial injustice.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:31 IST
Family of Rayshard Brooks demands justice after Atlanta police fatally shoot him in the back

The family of Rayshard Brooks, a black man whose death reignited protests in Atlanta over the weekend, on Monday called for "drastic change" in policing and justice for their relative who died after a police officer shot him twice in the back.

The death of 27-year-old Brooks, which the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office ruled a homicide, was the latest police killing of a black man to fuel nationwide outrage against police brutality and racial injustice. "We're tired and we are frustrated. Most importantly we're heartbroken, so we need justice for Rayshard Brooks," his cousin, Tiara Brooks, said at a news conference.

"The trust that we have in the police force is broken. The only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and a drastic change in the police department," she added. Brooks' fatal encounter with the police came after police responded to a call that he had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's restaurant drive-through lane.

Caught on video, the encounter seemed friendly at first but when an officer moved to arrest him, Brooks struggled with him and another officer at the scene before breaking away across the parking lot with what appears to be a police Taser in his hand. A video from the restaurant's cameras shows Brooks turning as he runs and possibly aiming the Taser at the pursuing officers, both white, before one of them fires his gun and Brooks falls.

An attorney for Brooks' family, Chris Stewart, said the police should have let Brooks walk home rather than pursuing and shooting him. "It didn't have to go to that level," he said. "Where is the empathy in just letting him walk home?"

Atlanta's police chief, Erika Shields, resigned over the shooting. The officer suspected of killing Brooks was fired, and the other officer involved in the incident was put on administrative leave. Prosecutors will decide by midweek whether to bring charges, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said on Sunday.

Several members of Rayshard Brooks' family attended Monday's news conference in tears and spoke of him as a warm family man who loved to take his daughter skating. One man left the room during the briefing in hysterics, shouting, "Somebody took my cousin!" Brooks' death reignited protests in Atlanta after days of worldwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality prompted by the death of George Floyd, an African American, when a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25.

Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller, implored the public to protest peacefully in her husband's name. "We want to keep his name positive," she said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

"It was the right thing to do", says man in London anti-racism picture

Patrick Hutchinson, a black protester who carried a white man to safety during a scuffle in London between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents said it was simply the right thing to do. A Reuters photograph of Hutchinson emerging ...

Case registered against Cong MLA for 'flouting' COVID-19 norms & holding son's marriage

Apparently flouting all COVID-19 norms, a Congress MLA held his sons marriage at Ballari recently, attended by leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Health Minister B Sriramulu, with the police registering a case. Accordi...

U.S. Supreme Court clears way for pipeline to cross Appalachian Trail

Ruling against environmentalists, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided that the federal government has the authority to allow a proposed 7.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross under the popular Appalachian Trail in rural Virginia. Th...

Pune COVID-19 cases rise by 318 to 12,243; death toll 511

With 318 more people from Maharashtras Pune district testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the tally of cases has risen to 12,243, a Health official said on Monday. With 13 more people succumbing to the infection, the death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020