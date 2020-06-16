The International 10 prize pool tops $15M

The International 10 prize pool has eclipsed $15 million. The benchmark was reached in just 18 days of fundraising, about four days faster than the same time period last year, according to VPEsports.com.

The money comes from the sale of the battle pass. The pool, which reached $10 million after only three days, received the latest bump following the recent release of the Queen of Pain Arcana, Eminence of Ristul. In 2019, the prize pool for TI9 reached nearly $35 million by the time the competition concluded in late August in Shanghai, China. But with the coronavirus pandemic forcing organizer Valve to move this year's event to 2021, there's no telling how large the prize pool will get before The International 10 is played.

No date is set for the Dota 2 tournament. It was originally scheduled to be held Aug. 18-23 at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm.