B8 replace Natus Vincere at Beyond Epic event

Natus Vincere withdrew from the Beyond Epic tournament and were replaced by B8. Na'Vi issued a statement Monday citing roster instability as the reason for pulling out of the Dota 2 event.

"The team is still in the process of formation. We are testing the new players, and we are not ready to perform at the official tournaments just yet. So we have to withdraw from Beyond Epic," Na'Vi manager Igor "caff" Sydorenko said in a release. "I would like to thank the organizers for understanding. I would also like to ask our fans to give us some time, we will be up in arms by the end of the month." The Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States portion of Beyond Epic started Monday. B8 are slated to play their first Group A match on Thursday against Team Unique.

B8 had finished third in last week's Beyond Epic closed qualifier. The B8 lineup features Arets "Crystallis" Remco, Danil "Dendi" Ishutin, Oleg "LastHero" Demidovich, Enis "5up" Elfki and Dmitriy "Fishman" Polishchuk.