Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to tighten property curbs as home prices surge

Median apartment prices in pockets of Gyeonggi-do, a province surrounding Seoul, are at 379.6 million won ($313,469) as of May, according to data from KB Bank.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 06:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 06:01 IST
S.Korea to tighten property curbs as home prices surge

South Korea's finance ministry said on Wednesday it will further tighten mortgage rules and apply property market curbs to additional areas outside the capital Seoul to tackle surging home prices in the metropolitan area. The government plans to impose tougher capital gains tax and other taxes on property ownership by corporations to rein in speculative investments, the ministry said, without elaborating further.

Details will be announced at 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) at a briefing, it said. Home prices in some areas around Seoul have been rising in recent weeks even as Asia's fourth-largest economy tips towards recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Median apartment prices in Seoul are at 920 million won ($759,873) as of May, having increased every month this year through the course of the coronavirus outbreak, and up about 52% since President Moon Jae-in took office in 2017. Median apartment prices in pockets of Gyeonggi-do, a province surrounding Seoul, are at 379.6 million won ($313,469) as of May, according to data from KB Bank. ($1 = 1,210.9000 won)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar firm after retail sales jump fans recovery hopes

The dollar held firm against many of its rivals on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales jumped far more than expected in May, while risk-sensitive currencies were hobbled by concerns about the coronavirus and diplomatic tensions in Asia. Feder...

U.S. sues ex-Trump adviser Bolton to block book publication

The United States on Tuesday sued former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified information and would compromise national securi...

Police searching for active shooter inside shopping mall in US

Shots were fired inside a shopping mall in Dallas, Texas, and police were searching for an active shooter, officials said. Sources said a person was reported to have sustained injuries in the shooting Tuesday evening. A police spokeswoman...

Saudi-led coalition asks U.N. to share details of child deaths in Yemen

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition fighting in Yemen asked the United Nations on Tuesday to share details of its accusations that the coalition was responsible for 222 child deaths or injuries last year so it could investigate. In a stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020