Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU seeks to rein in competition from foreign rivals

“Should the supervisory authority find that the acquisition is facilitated by the foreign subsidy and distorts the Single Market, it could either accept commitments by the notifying party that effectively remedy the distortion or, as a last resort, it could prohibit the acquisition," the Commission said. As for public procurement procedures, the EU's executive arm proposes a mechanism where bidders would have to notify the contracting authority of financial contributions received from non-EU countries.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:19 IST
EU seeks to rein in competition from foreign rivals

The European Union unveiled plans Wednesday to fight unfair competition from foreign companies backed by powerful non-EU trade rivals amid China's growing influence in the bloc's single market. With its project, the EU's executive arm intends to tackle what it calls the “distortive effects" of foreign subsidies facilitating takeovers of European businesses by companies that receive large amounts of public aid from non-EU governments. Competing with European businesses that labor under strict state aid rules, these companies can take advantage of the unfair support to invest massively and win public procurement tenders.

“Everyone is welcome here," Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market, told a press conference. “But it's also true that when one comes to benefit from the internal market, to do business here, one has to respect our rules." Amid the economic recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission's plan could help protect from hostile takeovers the thousands of European business that have been severely hit by the crisis. “Europe's economy is open and closely interlinked to the rest of the world. If this is to remain a strength, we must stay vigilant," said EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager, who is also in charge of competition policy. “That is why we need the right tools to ensure that foreign subsidies do not distort our market, just as we do with national subsidies." The proposals came only days before a video EU-China summit next week. Although the commission did not explicitly target economic giants like the U.S. or China as it unveiled its plan, the EU last year branded the communist country a “systemic rival.” “We are happy that the European Commission is finally taking this issue seriously. But China will not be impressed by a discussion paper. What we urgently need is legislative proposals to prevent outsiders from buying our strategic companies and know-how at a bargain price," said EU lawmaker Manfred Weber, chairman of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's center-right European People's Party.

China has become the EU's second-biggest trading partner behind the United States, while the EU is China's biggest trading partner. The pair trade on average over 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) a day. “The EU is amongst the most open economies in the world, attracting high levels of investment from our trading partners. However, our openness is increasingly being challenged through foreign trade practices, including subsidies that distort the level playing field for companies in the EU,” said Phil Hogan, the commissioner for trade.

The Commission said its plan is open for public consultation until the end of September before legislative proposals can be considered by member states and the EU Parliament. The proposals set out three programs aimed at combating the effects of foreign subsidies in the single market, in acquisitions of EU companies and during public procurement procedures.

The plan would see the creation of a general market scrutiny tool that would help identify situations in which foreign money can cause distortion, and allow a supervisory authority to take appropriate measures. “However, it could also consider that the subsidized activity or investment has a positive impact, which outweighs the distortion and not pursue the investigation further," the Commission said.

The proposals also envisage that companies receiving support of a non-EU government should notify authorities when they buy EU businesses and that transactions could not be secured until their review by the Commission. “Should the supervisory authority find that the acquisition is facilitated by the foreign subsidy and distorts the Single Market, it could either accept commitments by the notifying party that effectively remedy the distortion or, as a last resort, it could prohibit the acquisition," the Commission said.

As for public procurement procedures, the EU's executive arm proposes a mechanism where bidders would have to notify the contracting authority of financial contributions received from non-EU countries. If foreign money made the procurement unfair, the bidder would be ejected from the procedure..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

AP Legislative Assembly pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Ladakh face-off

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday moved a resolution to pay tribute to the 20 Army personnel including a Colonel, who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on Jun...

Chinese official media highlights PLA casualties at Galwan clash without mentioning numbers

China may have officially maintained a steady silence on the casualties suffered by its troops in the clashes with the Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley but editorials in the state-run dailies acknowledged the PLA fatalities while callin...

Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg

A mysterious 68-million-year-old fossil found on Seymour Island off Antarcticas coast that looked like a deflated football has turned out to be a unique find - the second-largest egg on record and one that may have belonged to a huge marine...

Washington DC faces House vote to become the 51st state

Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020