Pompeo meets CCP Politburo member Yang Jiechi, discusses need for transparency to combat COVID-19
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday met with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo member Yang Jiechi in Hawaii where he stressed the need for 'full transparency' to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Honolulu | Updated: 18-06-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 11:13 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday met with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo member Yang Jiechi in Hawaii where he stressed the need for 'full transparency' to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also emphasized the need for information sharing to prevent future outbreaks.
"Secretary Pompeo stressed important American interests and the need for fully-reciprocal dealings between the two nations across commercial, security, and diplomatic interactions," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States and China have been at loggerheads over several issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now spiraled over other issues including the newly introduced Hong Kong security law.
