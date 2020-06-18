Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over 'ceasefire violations'

He called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. Earlier, the Pakistan Army said that at least four civilians were killed in alleged firing by the Indian forces in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the LoC.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:52 IST
Pak summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over 'ceasefire violations'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and registered its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri registered a "strong protest over the ceasefire violations" on June 17, 2020, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said four persons were killed and one seriously injured due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing". The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons," it alleged.

"The Indian government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region and must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability," the FO quoted Chaudhri as saying. He called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army said that at least four civilians were killed in alleged firing by the Indian forces in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the LoC. An army spokesman said that the Pakistan Army troops "responded effectively to the Indian firing".

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year

The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.The WHO is drawing up plans to he...

EU leaders to greenlight extending Russia economic sanctions, sources say

European Union leaders are expected on Friday to back extending the blocs main economic sanctions against Russia until the end of January, 2021, diplomatic sources and officials said. The EU hit Russias energy, financial and arms sectors af...

EXCLUSIVE-Who's in charge at Nissan? COO's allies push to give him shared CEO role – sources

Nissans chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta helped engineer the troubled automakers latest turnaround plan. Now his allies are pressing the board to promote him to co-CEO to drive the new strategy, said four people with direct knowledge. ...

COVID-19 patients without disease symptoms may have weaker immune response: Study

COVID-19 patients who do not show any symptoms of the disease may have a weaker immune response to the virus, according to a new study which highlights the risks of using immunity passports to certify that a person has recovered from COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020