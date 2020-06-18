Left Menu
Bangladesh coronavirus cases cross 100,000-mark

Bangladesh's coronavirus cases on Thursday crossed 100,000-mark after 3,803 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 1,343 after 38 people died, according to the health directorate. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh are 102,292, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Nasima Sultana was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune on Thursday.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:37 IST
Bangladesh coronavirus cases cross 100,000-mark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's coronavirus cases on Thursday crossed 100,000-mark after 3,803 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 1,343 after 38 people died, according to the health directorate.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh are 102,292, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Nasima Sultana was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune on Thursday. As many as 17,349 samples were collected between Wednesday and Thursday. Of those, 16,259 samples were tested in authorized labs across the country and 3,803 of them tested COVID-19 positive, she said.

In all, 567,503 tests have been conducted so far, she said, adding that the rate of recovery from COVID-19 in Bangladesh currently stands at 39.26 percent while the mortality rate is 1.31 percent.

